Banks County native Vicki Boling has been appointed to the Jackson EMC Foundation Board of Directors.
The Jackson EMC Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization established to represent the members of Jackson EMC and distribute money collected from members participating in Operation Round Up®. The 11-member volunteer board of directors meets monthly to review and select grant applications for worthwhile, charitable purposes that will improve lives and respond to immediate needs.
Since Operation Round Up’s beginning more than 15 years ago, the Foundation has awarded over $16 million through 1,566 grants to organizations and 389 to individuals.
Along with her father, Boling manages several family businesses in Banks County, including Document Destruction Services, Inc. and Data Survival, Inc.; as well as Books with A'Peal in Cornelia. Her career also includes working in a variety of positions for various software companies, and 13 years serving as a group sales manager for Chateau Elan.
She is a graduate of the Women’s College of Brenau University with a degree in Business Administration and Banks County High School. Boling is a graduate of Leadership Banks and the Georgia Academy for Economic Development.
Boling currently serves as president of the Banks County Rotary Club. She has been appointed to the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, where she also serves on the Workforce Development Board of Directors. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for The Tree House; is a member of the Banks County Republican Party; and the Banks County Chamber of Commerce. Previously, she served as a member of the Banks County 10-year Land Use Plan Advisory Group and on the Banks County Census Committee. She is a member of Charity Baptist Church in Homer and frequently visits The Torch Worship Center in Demorest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.