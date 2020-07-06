The Banks County Rotary celebrated the transition to the new '2020-2021 Rotary Year at last week's meeting with incoming President Vicki Boling taking the oath of office, just after outgoing President Mark Valentine shared a few awards and offered special recognition for accomplishment and service above the call of duty during the last year.
The following awards were presented:
•High Five Award: Becky Carlan.
•High Five Award: Vicki Boling.
•High Five Award: Elizabeth Evans.
•Rising Star Award: Alicia Andrews.
•Distinguished Rotarian Award: Rick Billingslea.
•The President's Award: Doug Cheek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.