The Banks County Recreation Department is sponsoring a Virtual Fishing Tournament.
Participants can catch bass, crappie, catfish or trout anywhere during the tournament window for a chance to win tournament trophies.
Age divisions are: 6 and under, 7-12 year olds and 13 and older.
Here's how it works:
•Register online by May 14 at www.bankscountyrec.org.
•Receive a unique eight-digit code the night before the tournament begins.
•Fish anywhere, ensuring state laws are adhered to.
•Catch large mouth bass, crappie, catfish or trout anytime between 5 a.m. on May 15 and 5 a.m. on May 26.
•Submit a photo via e-mail of the fish next to a standard measuring device (ruler, tape measure, or yard stick) including the eight-digit code provided.
•The longest fish in each category/age division wins.
Winners will be determined by length of fish in each category and age group. Trophies will be awarded to each winner.
The registration fee is !5, and includes a T-shirt.
