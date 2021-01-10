Banks County students will continue with “virtual school” with schools now set to open for face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
“Our community continues to experience an increase in COVID-19 positive cases,” superintendent Ann Hopkins states. “Our area hospitals have reached capacity and indicate that the peak resulting from the holidays has not yet been seen. In an effort to assist in helping de-escalate the surge within our community, Banks County Schools will continue virtual learning.”
Plans are to return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
School nutrition services will continue to be provided. Information regarding distribution will be made available on the school website and through social media.
“Extracurricular activities will continue with an emphasis on mitigation strategies,” Hopkins said. “Should changes to any participation or fan attendance need to be made, these will be posted on the website and social media.”
She added, “I realize that these are challenging times and virtual learning is not ideal. I appreciate everything you are doing. I am sorry for the additional stress that this instructional format creates. I am thankful for your flexibility and patience. I know we all look forward to students returning January 19.”
