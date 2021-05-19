A virtual option will not be offered the next school year by the Banks County School System.
Students will be required to attend school in person.
“It’s not the best option for our kids,” assistant superintendent of instruction Joy Edwards stated at the May 13 meeting of the Banks County Board of Education.
APPROVES PERSONNEL
The BOE approved several personnel items when it met on May 13, including the following:
•Resignations: Penny Petty, teacher; Morgan Craft, psychologist; Teresa Royston, paraprofessional; Betty Nichole Marple, paraprofessional.
•New hires: Brian Jordan Nix, teacher; Tiffany Davis, teacher; Tanya T. Butler, teacher; Stephanie S. Reid, teacher; Jaclyn N. Garrison, teacher; Lynn Suggs, 9th and 10th grade counselor; Abby Elrod, teacher; Tondra Boswell, behavior support specialist; Andrew S. Hardy, teacher; Jennifer Cote, teacher; Michele R. Cain, teacher; Andrea B. McDuffie, teacher; Adrienne A. Worley, teacher; and Jill Fricks, paraprofessional.
•New hires (49 percent): Danny Hicks, psychologist; Linda Hawks, director of teaching and learning; Renee Varner, teacher; Kelly Peppers, teacher; and David Cash, teacher.
In other business at the meeting, the BOE approved a $288,992 bid to complete the roof project at the middle school.
