With school closed due to the coronavirus, a virtual Spirit Week is planned for Banks County High School students.
Students are encouraged to take photos each day that fit with each theme and email them to abowen@banks.k12.ga.us with the names of the people in the photo. The photos may be featured on social media.
The schedule is:
•Monday, March 23, Pajama Day, “read a book to your younger sibling.”
•Tuesday, March 24, Favorite Hoodie Day, “walk around your house singing your favorite song.”
•Wednesday, March 25, Favorite Socks Day, “send an email to your favorite teacher/counselor (past or present).”
•Thursday, March 26, 2020 Senior Day, “make a sign for your favorite senior.”
•Friday, March 27, Leopard Pride Day, “take a pic in your Leopard spirit wear.”
“We can’t wait to see your pics,” Mrs. Bowen states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.