Volleyball is making history this year and making its debut at Banks County High School. With strong support from the community, the volleyball program brings a sport that enhances an already strong sports program at BCHS.
Coaches Becky Payne, Josh Shoemaker, Holly Haynes and Allison McClure are excited and ready to showcase their players. Coach McClure is enthusiastic about the potential of the players.
“They are a really athletic group of girls, and are working on the fundamentals so that our program is more systematic," Coach McClure states. "With this being our first year at the high school level, we are looking forward to growing our volleyball program and fan base. The girls have a lot of dedication to get better and their learning curve has been fun to watch so far.”
Coach McClure mentions that they will rely on several key players such as Jadelyn McClure, who will be the team setter. Jadelyn brings years of volleyball experience, with playing competitive volleyball. Lola Pruitt will also play the role of middle with her strong worth ethic. Addison Hoard will serve as the left/DS, and although she is new to the sport, she has the potential to grow and gain momentum this year. Carolina Payne will serve as the team’s, libero, she will lead the team in digs this year with her. Coach McClure also adds, that all the girls on the team work well together and have strong leadership skills that will be part of the team’s success.
The team’s vision for this season will be to focus hard on improving, learning, defining skills and most importantly, build standards for excellence for future teams. McClure believes that this year is special not just because it is the first year for the high school, but knowing that some of the girls were part of the groundbreaking middle school program last year is super exciting, and excited to see where the team can finish. Although there are no seniors on this year’s team, having many multi-sport athletes, as well as some transfer students, will make the team highly competitive.
Coach McClure gave a recap of the first match played on August 11: "The game was all about making history, and both the coaches and players were grateful for the program to finally start. It was definitely a learning experience for everyone, and the coaches saw some really good things out of the team. Jadelyn McClure led the team with 7 kills, 6 digs, 2 assists and 1 block. Lola Pruitt had 2 kills and 4 digs."
Along with the coaches, parents, and players, Banks County High School would like to invite all of the community to come and watch these girls play. They will play at upcoming matches August 18 and 20 at Washington Wilkes and Elbert County. Their first match at home will be September 3 at the Leopards Den 2.0.
