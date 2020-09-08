The Lady Leopards competed against Elbert County and Athens Academy on September 3. They emerged with a win over Elbert and took a loss with Athens Academy.
With the very first ever home match played this past week, the Lady Leopards continued to make history with its first ever home win.
Even though the second game resulted in a loss, Coach McClure believes that the girls are improving and show great competitiveness. Fundamentals will continue to be the key for the success and improvement, as well as gaining confidence. McClure is more than confident that their continuous improvement will show in upcoming matches.
