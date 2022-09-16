This past week, the middle and high school volleyball program held an MCADD Fundraiser to raise awareness of the disease. Medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency (MCADD) is a rare genetic condition where a person has problems breaking down fat to use as an energy source.
Head Coach Whitney LaHayne stated the fundraiser not only met its goal but exceeded it by raising $1,650 towards the cause.
