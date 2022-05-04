As part of Keep Banks County's Great American Cleanup, there were seven participants picking up trash on a five-mile section of Wynn Lake Road. They worked for one and a half hours and got four huge bags of trash, plus items too large for trash bags.
The project was sponsored by the Banks County Democrats with many residents of the Wynn Lake Community participating. They offered their thanks to the Keep Banks County Beautiful coordinator for the provision of safety vests, bags, signs, gloves and grabbers. Larry Erb acted as the local liaison to Keep Banks County Beautiful.
For information how you can participate in the Great American Clean-up, call Leslie George at 706-318-5448.
