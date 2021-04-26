Three groups took part in the Banks County Great American Cleanup. All together these 36 volunteers removed 59 large trash bags of litter from Yonah Homer, Rock Springs and Silver Shoals roads.
The groups were Banks County Rotary Club, Rock Springs Baptist Church and the Banks County Democrat Committee.
“The majority of what was collected were all things that could easily be taken to the landfill where they could have been deposited at no cost to the residents that threw them out on the side of the road” said Leslie George, director of Keep Banks Beautiful. “We have been working on the issue of littering for so many years that it is disappointing that it continues to be a problem. It is so easy to clean trash out of your car every time you stop for gas. There are trash bins at every gas pump. Please use them rather than throwing trash out on our roads”
She added, “We so appreciate these people’s efforts to help beautify the roads in Banks County. They volunteered their time to make a difference. We want to remind residents that we will always supply bags, vests, gloves, and cones to anyone who wants to do a cleanup. It would be wonderful if the Banks County Great American Cleanup was a year- long event rather than once a year."
