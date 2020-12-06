A recount of ballots in Banks County confirmed the original election returns that President Donald Trump heavily carried the county over Democrat Joe Biden.
The machine recount was completed Nov. 30 in the county as part of a statewide recount requested by the Trump administration.
In Banks County, the recount showed that Trump got 7,795 votes and Biden received 932. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 74 votes in Banks County.
Trump filed numerous unsuccessful court challenges in Georgia and several other swing states in a bid to overturn election results where he lost to Biden.
The state's recount comes as election officials prepare for a runoff on Jan. 5, 2021, for Georgia's two senate seats. The balance of power in the Senate could be decided in those races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.