Banks County voters overwhelmingly said "yes" Tuesday to one-cent sales tax for education and for county and city projects. Both the one-cent special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) and the education local option sales tax (ELOST) passed.
The SPLOST passed with 71 percent approval with 583 "yes" votes and 239 "no" votes.
The ELOST passed with 70 approval with 648 "yes" votes and 287 "no" votes.
Only 7 percent of the county's 13,693 registered voters cast a ballot.
SPLOST
The one-cent SPLOST is projected to bring in $18 million and it would be divided among the county and the cities, based on population.
The county would receive $14.5 million of the projected revenue from the SPLOST. Projects the county would use the SPLOST revenue for would include: acquiring, constructing, installing and equipping water facilities; installing and extending water lines; repairing, renovating, constructing and equipping park and recreation facilities; repairing, remodeling and equipping the jail; repairing, constructing, remodeling and equipping the E-9-1-1 building and fire stations; acquiring ambulances, fire trucks and other public safety vehicles and gear; replacing various county work vehicles; improving, repairing and constructing roads and bridges; purchasing coroner equipment; courthouse and courthouse annex security upgrades; and acquiring, repairing, renovating, constructing and equipping parks and recreation facilities.
The breakdown for the cities would be as follows: $1.1 million, Homer; $905,400, Maysville; $725,400, Baldwin; $505,800, Alto; $154,800, Lula; $27,000, Gillsville.
The Homer City Council would use its share of the funds for fire station construction and equipment ($558,000); water and sewer ($223,000); streets and equipment ($167,400); and buildings ($167,000).
The Maysville City Council has agreed to use its share of the funds for water system improvements ($362,160); buildings and grounds ($135,810); parks and recreation ($226,350); streets and improvements ($90,540); and public safety ($90,540).
The Baldwin City Council would use its share of the SPOST revenue to fund water system improvements, improvements to the parks and street improvements.
The Alto City Council would use its share of the SPLOST revenue for upsizing water lines, adding new fire hydrants, improving and repairing roads and streets and public safety/acquiring vehicles and software.
The Lula City Council has agreed to spend its portion of the funds for street improvements ($138,320) and parks ($15,480).
ELOST
The ELOST is projected to be $24 million and the possible projects listed by the Banks County Board of Education to be funded include the following: Student Health Addition; software; textbooks; transportation vehicles and buses; technology infrastructure, devices; land purchase; athletic facilities upgrade; building renovations, including HVAC; roof at the elementary school; and Career Academy.
