The first warehouse development at the Martin Bridge Road exit on I-85 can move forward following action of the Banks County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.
The BOC was split, with commissioners Keith Gardiner, Sammy Reece and Danny Maxwell voting to approve the request to rezone 200 acres on Martin Bridge Road from C-2 (general commercial district) to C-3 (warehouse and distribution). BOC chairman Charles Turk and commissioner Bo Garrision voted against the request for approval.
Gardiner stated he voted for approval because he believes the county would lose in a lawsuit if the developer filed one for the request being denied.
The request was discussed for 45 minutes with developer Clay Simpson of Seabrook Development and his attorney, Bob Cheeley, presenting the proposal.
Simpson's proposal is to locate two buildings on the site. Simpson does not have tenants in place yet but has said it would be "Fortune 500 companies." The project will add $800,000 annually to the Banks County tax base and bring in 2,000 to 4,000 jobs with starting salaries in the $45,000 to $65,000 range.
Cheeley addressed concerns about traffic on the road, stating that the current zoning would allow a project bringing 38,000 vehicles to the property per day, while the proposed project would bring 2,900 vehicles per day to the site.
“We are asking you to down-size the amount of traffic,” he said. “This request makes sense because there will be less of an impact on the roads there.”
He said 44.5 percent of the property would be “undisturbed with trees.”
Banks County resident Harold Ivey, who said he drives a truck every day, spoke in favor of the project and stated that it would not “be much of an impact” traffic-wise.
“It’s time something be done at Martin Bridge,” Ivey said. “I think this would be a good thing.”
Seven people spoke in opposition to the project, including Jody Parks who said the constitutional challenge given by the applicant at the planning commission meeting was “intimidating” and an effort for a “forceful approval of zoning.”
Also speaking was Chris Ausburn who said approval the request, “would open the floodgates” for this kind of development in the county.
During his rebuttal comments, Cheeley stated, “This won’t open the floodgates in Banks County to warehouses. You only have one interchange (on I-85).”
He also responded to a comment from a citizen who said approving the project would bring more costs to the county than the $800,000 coming in each year in tax revenue. “It will not cost the residents in the county anything,” he said. “It will be low demand for services.”
“Growth is inevitable when you have an interstate highway running through the county,” Cheeley added.
In other business, the BOC:
•approved a request from public utilities director Horace Gee to increase the water rates. Gee said the current rates are not covering the cost of operating the system. There are several tiers of fees but the example he gave was for customers who use 2,000 gallons of water or less. The rate for these residential customers will increase to $22 from 20. The rate for these commercial customers will increase from $27.50 to $30. The rate will be effective as of the September bill (for water used in August). “It’s not a huge increase but it’s enough to keep our operation equitable,” Gee said.
•approved the contract for the personal property verification program in the tax assessor’s office.
•approved the resignation of recreation department director Brooke Whitmire, who has taken a position in Habersham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.