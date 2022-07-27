The first warehouse development at the Martin Bridge Road exit on I-85 can move forward following action of the Banks County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.

The BOC was split, with commissioners Keith Gardiner, Sammy Reece and Danny Maxwell voting to approve the request to rezone 200 acres on Martin Bridge Road from C-2 (general commercial district) to C-3 (warehouse and distribution). BOC chairman Charles Turk and commissioner Bo Garrision voted against the request for approval.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.