Hall County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit Deputies recently arrested a Homer man who was wanted in connection with a Friday, Oct. 18, assault at a local park.
Deputies took Kyle Eddward McCormick, 22, into custody on West Avenue at Comer Street at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. He is charged with aggravated assault, battery, false imprisonment and terroristic threats and acts, all under the Family Violence Act.
According to the preliminary investigation, the crime occurred between 9 and 11 a.m. on Friday at River Forks Park. McCormick and the victim, a 21-year-old woman, were in a relationship. McCormick refused to allow the victim to leave a public restroom at the park on three occasions by pulling her back inside. While holding a knife, he told the victim he would kill her and then himself. He also attempted to stab the victim with the knife and struck the victim in her mouth with his fist, resulting in a busted lip. A friend of the victim disarmed McCormick and, along with the victim and another friend, attempted
to drive McCormick to the hospital. McCormick jumped out of the vehicle on the drive and took off on foot.
McCormick was being held without bond in the Hall County Jail on Monday morning, Oct. 21. The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
