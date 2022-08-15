A boil water advisory has been issued for all of City of Lula water customers, as of Monday, Aug. 15.
Monday, August 15, 2022
The City of Lula is currently experiencing effects from a water main break caused by a private contractor installing fiber cables. The effects of the water main break are affecting the entire city water customers. The effects of the water main break include water loss, as well as low water pressure.
The water main break occurred this afternoon, August 15. Residents and Businesses in the city should expect interruptions and/or loss of service until the repairs are completed.
Once service is restored a Boil Water Advisory will be in effect until further notice.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time," city manager Dennis Bergin stated. "Crews are currently working to repair the break."
