Lula leaders are looking ahead to water and sewer improvements.
At a work session meeting on Monday, city manager Dennis Bergin reported that the $552,872 from the American Rescue Plan fund will be used to pay for the "Sewer Line I" project.
He also discussed a proposed well on Belton Bridge Road. He reported that initial cost of $80,000 will come from Special Lost Option Sales Tax funds for water. The city already owns the land and has an easement at the property.
Bergin also noted some challenges with the sewer system at the Oconee well which will cost the city $12,000. He also discussed the McCloud Street lift station. A nine-year old pump had to be replaced.
Bergin said there were issues at the fountain at Veteran’s Park Then said he will do his best to reprogram the Preferred Logistics Control, but if that doesn’t work it will cost the city $12,000 to purchase a new one.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the council discussed:
•upcoming Lost Option Sales Tax (LOST) negotiations will begin on May, 24.
•the upcoming budget work session which will be held on Thursday, May 19 and Wednesday, June 8.
•the need for a new air conditioning unit at city hall.
•the number of cases opened by City Code Enforcement Officer Doug Forrester who gave a report at the meeting. He said he has 30 active cases.
•discussed ongoing improvements at the Rafe Banks City Park. Presently, the undergrowth is being removed with plans to grade the area.
