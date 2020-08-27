Waterfowl hunters, are you ready to get out in the field? Then get ready for early teal and early Canada goose hunting seasons, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. Early Canada goose season is Sept. 5-27, with a daily limit of 5 geese, and early teal season is Sept. 12-27, with a daily limit of 6 teal.
Where do you go to hunt teal or geese? People can hunt at any of the Georgia Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) that are open for small game hunting during the statewide teal and goose seasons, or even at beaver ponds and other natural wetlands (ensure you have permission to hunt any private property). Lakes and reservoirs such as Juliette, Clarks Hill, West Point, and Seminole offer great hunting opportunities for both teal and geese.
“Look for teal in shallow water areas with submerged or emergent vegetation for teal to feed on,” said State Waterfowl Biologist Greg Balkcom. “Look for geese in open water areas near pastures or other grassy openings along the bank. Geese are grazers, and they prefer to fly into an area, land on the water then walk up the bank to feed on nearby grasses.”
Waterfowl hunters need a hunting license, the Georgia migratory bird stamp and the federal duck stamp. Licenses may be purchased at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.
More information about waterfowl hunting athttps://georgiawildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.
