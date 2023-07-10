As I sit here all alone at my house, I begin to pray for all the prayer requests I have been given over the last few days, and they bring tears to my eyes. So many people I love are going through so many things. I also have prayer requests of my own, and without Almighty God it would be easy to become overwhelmed. Then I turn to Scripture and God tells me how to overcome during the trials of life.
Revelations 12:11 reminds us that we are overcomers by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony. This prophetic word comes when the church is fighting the enemy, but we should claim it today. We are who we are and we have what we have on this earth and in heaven because of the sacrifice of the Lord. Jesus tells us we can live in abundance on this earth, and we are assured eternal life because of the price our Lord paid for our sins.
Then First Peter 5:6-7 rushed through my mind. “Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time; Casting all your care upon him; for he cares for you.”
When we humble ourselves, we are reminded that we can do nothing without the Lord. When we walk in health, it is all God. When we walk in godly wisdom, it is a gift from God. When we look around and see all the blessings that are lavished upon us, it is all God.
So, let us thank Him and praise Him for everything he has given us on this earth and in heaven. When we continue to praise Him and acknowledge Him, He will exalt us, and help us to realize our blessings include the weapons we need to get through all the issues of life.
We can pray to him; we can praise Him, and we can call on Him and cast all our cares on Him. When our focus turns to Him rather than the problems of life, He is sure to lift us up above the troubles in life.
One of my favorite sayings is, “God’s got this!” Say it even if you have doubts. Then you will start to believe it. God did not save mankind to leave us in our misery; He saved us so we could have a relationship with Him every single day. We can call on Him, cry out to Him, and know that He is always there for us. There is no better life than to spend it walking and talking with Him.
When we are so burdened and we do not even know how to pray let us remember Romans 8:34. It tells us that Jesus is sitting at the right hand of the Father making intersession for us. Oh friend, we are never alone in the battles we face.
When we have Jesus, we have everything! We are saved from our sins; we have someone who is always praying for us, and we will never walk through our valley alone.
