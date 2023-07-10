As I sit here all alone at my house, I begin to pray for all the prayer requests I have been given over the last few days, and they bring tears to my eyes. So many people I love are going through so many things. I also have prayer requests of my own, and without Almighty God it would be easy to become overwhelmed. Then I turn to Scripture and God tells me how to overcome during the trials of life.

Revelations 12:11 reminds us that we are overcomers by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony. This prophetic word comes when the church is fighting the enemy, but we should claim it today. We are who we are and we have what we have on this earth and in heaven because of the sacrifice of the Lord. Jesus tells us we can live in abundance on this earth, and we are assured eternal life because of the price our Lord paid for our sins.

