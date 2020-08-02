Three reports of entering vehicles were among the incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week.
Those reports included:
•knife taken from a vehicle at a Highway 441, Baldwin, address.
•theft at a Barefoot Circle, Lula, address when two pistols were taken from vehicles on the property.
•entering an automobile at a Hartwick Drive, Alto, location when a man said someone took two chainsaws from his vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the sheriff’s office included the following:
•a Homer woman reported being the victim of a fraud when a man called claiming to be a deputy and saying she needed to pay two fines.
•cruelty to children when a woman picked up her niece and nephew, both infants, and said she suspected they had been abused.
•a residence who lives on Turk Street in Homer said someone moved his mailbox, took down the street sign and built a fence in front of his driveway.
•a Grant Mill Drive, Alto, resident reported being harassed by a neighbor.
•a Moccasin Gap Road, Lula, resident reported a missing or lost car tag.
•theft by shoplifting at Walmart when a woman took tags off a cheaper items and put them on more expensive items and checked out in the self-scan line.
•domestic dispute at a Highway 51 South, Lula, address involving several people.
•theft at a Hebron Road, Commerce, when a generator and laptop were taken from a camper on the property.
•dispute between several people in the parking lot of Days Inn.
•an Alto woman said she received a harassing text message from a woman she is renting property from. She said the text message stated that if she did not stop harassing the woman that she would burn the home down.
•a Homer man reported a theft when he said he loaned a weed eater and lawn mower to a man and he did not return them.
•a man reported that someone side-swiped his truck while it was parked in the Walmart parking lot.
•property dispute at a Leachman Road, Commerce, address when a man said he went to get his property at a location he rented and the landlord accused him of theft.
•two speakers taken from a camper at a Mountain Creek Drive, Maysville, address.
•a Maysville woman said someone stole her Unemployment card.
•shoplifting when a man put a pair of gloves in his pocket and left Walmart without paying for them.
•domestic dispute between a couple in a room at the Commerce Inn at Banks Crossing. The man said it was verbal. The woman said he hit her in the face with a baseball bat but the deputy noted there was no marking on her face. She said he hit her “three minutes ago.”
•battery during a domestic dispute between a man and his adult son at a Highway 326, Commerce, location.
•aggravated assault during a domestic dispute at Commerce Inn at Banks Crossing. A man held a gun at his wife’s head and threatened to kill her.
•stolen vehicle recovered at an Eisenhower Drive, Commerce, location.
•fight between several people at a Beulah Lane, Lula, residence.
•a Ford Bronco, several tool boxes and vehicle batteries and other items taken from a Cedar Ridge Road, Commerce, location.
