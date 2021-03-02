We returned to the Gold Dome to resume our legislative work Monday, February 22. This day also marked the halfway point of the session which means our “Crossover Day” deadline is quickly approaching. Crossover Day is extremely important as it is the last day any bill can pass out of its respective chamber with enough time to go through the legislative process in the Senate, prior to our day 40 deadline. Over the last few days, we tackled many important issues, ranging from healthcare expansion to the protection of our children.
HEALTHCARE
As we continue our work to ensure all Georgians have access to quality healthcare, we successfully passed House Bill 307. This bill would authorize health care providers to continue to provide telehealth services beyond the pandemic. This means patients would be allowed to receive health services from the comfort of their own homes. Provisions of the legislation are as follows:
Allows for audio-only care via phone call under certain circumstances, such as a lack of broadband connection.
Extends insurance coverage for telehealth services.
Prohibits insurers from requiring separate deductibles or an in-person consultation before paying for a virtual appointment.
Restricts insurers from requiring providers to use a specific telehealth platform or vendor.
Restricts insurance from requiring the prescription of medications through telehealth that are more restrictive than in-person prescribing.
Requires providers to maintain documentation of each virtual appointment as they would during in-person visits.
While this pandemic has been tough for all, it has brought to light many ways for us to improve current policy. Over the last year, many have benefited from telehealth services and has allowed those who are not able to meet with a physician in person the opportunity to receive the quality care our citizens deserve.
DISABILITY ASSISTANCE
Last week also brought the passage of House Bill 437 which requires gas station employees to fully service those displaying a special disability permit when the disabled driver is not accompanied by someone who can assist at the gas pump. Under the bill, stations must post a decal at each pump with a working phone number answered by an employee during the hours of operation for those requesting assistance. There is an exception made for assisted services if there is only one employee onsite.
Child Custody Proceedings
As the world continues to change, so does our need to update outdated policy. To ensure the protection of our children, during child custody proceedings, we passed House Bill 442. This bill specifically highlights the impact of social media within our households. To date, child custody laws require that one or both parents hold specific decision-making authority for a child’s education, health, extracurricular activities, and religious upbringing. Under HB 442, parents will also be responsible for including social media management in their joint parenting plan agreement.
COVID-19 VACCINATION UPDATE
We have received promising news in regard to the expansion Georgia’s COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning March 8, all of Georgia’s pre-k and K-12 teachers and school staff, as well as Department of Early Care and Learning staff, will join the state’s Phase 1A+ group. This group currently consists of those who are 65 and older, first responders and health care workers. Further, the state also announced vaccination expansion to adults with mental and developmental disabilities, children with complex health issues as well as their caretakers. In the last two months, roughly 1.9 million vaccines have been administered to approximately 1.2 Georgians, which means we have surpassed 50 percent of our eligible residents. Our testing positivity rate is also at its lowest in months which is great news and shows that we are moving in the right direction.
The House also passed the following during week seven:
•House Bill 34, which would enter Georgia into the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact if similar legislation is passed in 10 total U.S. states;
•House Bill 43, which would require motor vehicle registration application forms to include a section that allows the applicant to disclose a physical, mental or neurological condition that impedes the applicant’s ability to communicate;
•House Bill 63, which would revise the definition of “fair market value of the motor vehicle,” regarding leased motor vehicles, by calculating the value as the total of the depreciation plus any amortized amounts pursuant to the lease agreement and any down payments;
•House Bill 98, which would establish that when agencies hold meetings under emergency conditions via teleconference, persons or agencies who participate by teleconference must be treated as fully participating, as if they were physically attending the meeting;
•House Bill 119, which would allow chiropractors to jointly own professional corporations with physicians;
•House Bill 141, which would require that payments made by the Georgia Crime Victims Emergency Fund to medical service providers be in accordance with the list of reasonable charges published by the State Board of Workers’ Compensation, unless an investigation by the Georgia Crime Victims Compensation Board shows that there is a reasonable justification for the deviation;
•House Bill 149, which would allow Subchapter “S” corporations and partnerships to make an irrevocable decision on an annual basis to pay income taxes at the entity level instead of the individual shareholder or partner level;
•House Bill 150, which would prohibit governmental entities from adopting any policy that prohibits the connection or reconnection of any utility service based on the type of energy or fuel source;
•House Bill 152, which would allow the Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission to use alternative methods to review renewal applications to operate submitted by institutions that are in good standing with an accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education; such alternative methods would be deemed appropriate by the commission’s executive director;
•House Bill 156, which would require utilities and state and local governmental agencies to report cyber-attacks to the director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency; these reports would not be subject to public inspection or disclosure
•House Bill 161, which would remove a provision in Georgia law that requires downtown development authorities to exist in perpetuity;
•House Bill 179, which would update the design for an existing license plate supporting breast cancer related programs; create a specialty license plate supporting the fight against cancer; and create a specialty license plate supporting members of the armed forces;
•House Bill 210, which would clarify the types of vehicles that are exempt from the requirement of disclosing odometer mileage on title certificates;
•House Bill 218, which would allow reciprocity for any state’s weapons carry license as long as the holder carries according to Georgia’s laws, and the bill would update the governor’s emergency powers in regards to seizing or prohibiting the possession and sale of legal weapons and ammunition;
•House Bill 234, which would be known as the “Self-funded Healthcare Plan Opt-in to the Surprise Billing Consumer Protection Act” and would allow for self-funded health care plans to annually elect to participate in the Surprise Billing Consumer Protection Act; participating plans would notify the Department of Insurance (DOI) and could join at the beginning of each year or first day of the plan, and the DOI website would list these participating plans;
•House Bill 241, which would allow the deduction of benefits paid from any cancellation refund of a service contract to the customer, and it would permit contracts for the replacement of lost, stolen or inoperable key fobs to cover excess wear and use charges at the end of a lease;
•House Bill 245, which would amend state law regarding fingerprint and criminal background checks used for the practice of podiatry by requiring satisfactory results from a fingerprint records check for new license applicants and reinstatements, not license renewals;
•House Bill 271, which would authorize the Department of Community Health to assess one or more provider matching payments on a sub-class of ambulance services as defined by the Board of Community Health;
•House Bill 273, which would allow local jurisdictions to enact an ordinance that would trigger a special election for whether the local jurisdiction should allow applications for package stores that sell distilled spirits;
•House Bill 275, which would require firefighters to submit to random drug testing at least biannually for the first two years of being licensed or certified;
•House Bill 286, which would prohibit counties and municipalities from reducing their police force budgetary appropriations by more than five percent unless specified conditions exist;
•House Bill 289, which would allow for specified exemptions, such as military service, to the requisite qualifications for receiving a Class D or Class C driver’s license in Georgia;
•House Bill 292, which would remove the requirement for a member of a county board of equalization to complete 20 hours of instruction in appraisal and equalization processes and procedures during the first year following the completion of each term of office;
•House Bill 305, which would change the definition of a board-recognized massage therapy educational program to require that the program be approved by a national massage therapy certifying organization or a similar entity approved by the Georgia Board of Massage Therapy; continuing education for massage therapy would require that instructors be approved by and in good standing with a national massage therapy certifying organization;
•House Bill 306, which would allow the board of directors of a corporation to hold annual and special shareholder meetings by means of remote communication unless otherwise provided by the corporation’s by-laws or articles of incorporation;
•House Bill 336, which would make changes to hemp farming laws to ensure compliance with federal laws and regulations, including requiring prospective growers and processors to submit one set of classifiable fingerprints for the purpose of conducting a search of records;
•House Bill 338, which would clarify the qualifications for receiving a veterans’ driver’s license;
•House Bill 342, which would prohibit any person from advertising as a master plumber or journeyman plumber without first obtaining a license from the Division of Master Plumbers and Journeyman Plumbers;
•House Bill 354, which would require that any complaints received by the State Board of Cemeterians be investigated within 30 days of receipt, and if that investigation finds any potential violations of state or federal criminal law, then the board would provide notice of those potential illegalities to the attorney general’s office and the local sheriff's office within seven days;
•House Bill 362, which would allow .30 caliber and larger guns to be used during primitive hunts; allow for bag limits for the Deer Management Association program; make clear hybrid varieties of different fish species are covered by Georgia harvesting laws;
•House Bill 367, which would provide the annual narcotics and drug update for Schedules I, II, III, IV, and V controlled substances to capture new synthetic opiates and synthetic marijuana;
•House Bill 370, which would provide term limits for members of joint hospital authorities of 12 years or three consecutive terms, including any partial term, whichever is longer; this bill would only apply to the Fulton and DeKalb County hospital authorities, and it would restrict these hospital authorities from utilizing revenues to perform any power or duty delegated in a lease;
•House Bill 374, which would amend Georgia law regarding exemptions from sales and use taxes by adding an exemption for sales to an authority that provides public water or sewer service;
•House Bill 384, which would authorize law enforcement to issue a citation to a vehicle owner, rather than the driver, in specified instances and when the vehicle owner is present at the time of the citation issuance;
•House Bill 395, which would enter Georgia into the Professional Counselors Licensure Compact if required legislation is passed in 10 total U.S. states;
•House Bill 409, which would establish the Judicial Legal Defense Fund Commission to facilitate state-funded legal representation to justices of the Supreme Court and judges of the Court of Appeals, the Georgia State-wide Business Court and superior courts when such judges are sued for actions taken regarding their official duties;
•House Bill 449, which would revise the “Georgia Utility Facility Protection Act” in order to enhance the processes for location requests of underground utility facilities or infrastructure; it also would require that 9-1-1 be contacted if an excavator damages a gas or hazardous liquid pipeline;
•House Bill 455, which would allow local boards of education to use small motor vehicles that seat eight passengers or less to transport students;
•House Bill 458, which would require all newly appointed board members of the Georgia Composite Medical Board to participate in training and education to support greater understanding of sexual misconduct, sexual boundaries and impacts of trauma and implicit bias within three months of such appointment;
•House Bill 488, which would raise the minimum salary and compensation of chief magistrates and clerks of magistrate court;
•House Bill 509, which would require every insurer delivering or issuing for delivery comprehensive individual major medical health insurance policies in Georgia to make at least one reasonably priced comprehensive major medical health insurance policy available to residents in the insurer's approved services areas of Georgia;
•House Resolution 77, which would support the creation of a state cemetery for veterans in Augusta-Richmond County;
•House Resolution 142, which would create a conveyance resolution for certain state owned properties located in Hall, Baldwin and Columbia counties;
•House Resolution 143, which would authorize the granting of non-exclusive easements for the construction, operation and maintenance of facilities, utilities and roads on state properties in the following counties: Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Harris, Macon, Montgomery, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Rabun, Talbot, Troup, Walton, Ware and Washington.
This week we return to Capitol Hill for the eighth week of the 2021 legislative session. We expect for the pace to pick up as the countdown to day 40 continues. If you need anything at all, please feel free to contact me directly. As always, thank you for allowing me the honor of serving our home and the great state of Georgia under the Gold Dome. Until next time...
