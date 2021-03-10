Week eight legislative update from Rep. Erwin
Monday, March 1, brought the beginning of week eight under the Gold Dome. As we continue our 2021 legislative session, we turn our attention towards, “Crossover Day,” set to take place on March 8.
Last week was productive as we successfully passed the full 2022 Fiscal Year budget. We also spent two full days in committee meetings reviewing legislation still under consideration. Our final day of session, or “Sine Die,” will be on Wednesday, March 31, which means we are into our final month of the legislative session.
2022 CAL YEAR BUDGET
We are pleased to announce that we have successfully completed our only constitutional obligation of passing a passing a balanced budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Also known as, House Bill 81, this comprehensive budget covers July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, and is set at $27.2 billion. Nearly 90 percent of new funding will go towards education and health and human services agencies.
Like past years, education is the largest single expenditure in the state’s budget, totaling $10.2 billion. Fortunately, we were able restore 60 percent of the reductions made to K-12 education funding formulas in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. Budget allocations also consider the need for expanded mental health core and crisis intervention services within our healthcare sector. Therefore, $58.5 million will go towards the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Funding which is as follows:
•$2.7 million to provide addictive disease services to an additional 2,100 people.
•$6.5 million to provide mental health services to an additional 5,200 people.
•$12.3 million for a rate increase for intellectual and developmental disability providers.
•$7 million for a first-in-the-nation behavioral health crisis center for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
•$2 million to expand the Georgia Apex Program and suicide prevention training in schools.
This budget also recognizes:
•$39.5 million for the new Rural Innovation Fund
•$10 million to establish a broadband infrastructure grant program for rural communities.
•$7.63 million in new revenue for transit projects across the state.
The full fiscal year budget in now under consideration in the Senate, where they will either agree to our budget or make their own recommendations. Like any given year, we don’t expect to see full passage of the budget until the final days of session.
ELECTION LAW UPATE
We have been dedicated to ensuring the security of our sacred elections process. We believe that free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy. Recent events occurring within our elections cycle have shaken the faith of Georgia voters. There is no doubt that restoring trust and confidence in our system is critical.
To address these concerns, we successfully passed House Bill 531. This bill is a comprehensive election reform package that works to strengthen absentee ballot requirements, standardize voting procedures across Georgia’s 159 counties and ease restrictions on military voters. Access is also of great importance as every Georgian legally eligible to cast a ballot should be able to do so.
We are committed to removing barriers to access and providing all voters with critical election resources and information. Partisan voices and dark money groups want you to believe that safeguards equal suppression. This is false. We can—and WILL—enhance election security while increasing voter access legally and fairly.
Tax Cuts & New Jobs for Georgians
We are pleased to announce the passage of a number of bills aimed at assisting our state’s economic recovery through tax relief and job growth.
House Bill 593, or the Tax Relief Act of 2021 will cut income taxes during the tax year 2022 by the following:
•Increasing the standard deduction for taxpayers that are single and heads of household from $4,600 to $5,400 and
•Increasing the standard deduction for a married couple filing jointly from $6,000 to $7,100.
•Increasing the standard deduction for married couples who file individually from $3,000 to $3,550.
In short, HB 593 would save Georgia taxpayers approximately $140 million, allowing taxpayers to keep more of their hard-earned money.
Further, we overwhelmingly passed House Bill 586, the “Georgia Economic Recovery Act of 2021.” This bill will extend a number of sales tax exemptions for manufacturing and other businesses. Exemptions include:
•Sales tax exemptions for projects of regional significance and for supplies in select manufacturing industries.
•Tickets for fine arts performances from sales taxes to bolster an industry gravely impacted by COVID-19.
House Bill 587, or the “Georgia Economic Renewal Act of 2021,” also passed overwhelmingly. This bill would make multiple amendments to Georgia’s income tax laws, including a tax credit to incentivize manufacturers of medical equipment to locate and create jobs in Georgia. The bill also makes way for an additional tax credit to attract high-impact aerospace defense projects to our state.
RURAL DEVELOPMENT
To ensure the continued support of the less populated areas in the state, we successfully passed House Resolution 185 and House Bill 32. HR 185 reauthorizes the House Rural Development Council, which has been key in our efforts to spur economic growth and bring jobs specifically to rural Georgia. House Bill 32 seeks to recruit and retain 1,000 Georgia teachers to extremely rural or low-performing schools by offering a refundable income tax credit of $3,000 for certified teachers for up to five years. This credit would be available to teachers who work in a high-need subject area at a rural school or at a school that performed in the lowest five percent of schools.
Monitoring Devices in Nursing Homes
Last week also brought the passage of House Bill 605 to protect Georgians by allowing electronic monitoring devices, such security cameras, to be installed in residential rooms of skilled nursing facilities, intermediate care homes, assisted living communities or personal care homes. Stipulations of the bill are as follows:
•Required consent from any roommate if applicable.
•Allows internet access through an outside service provider for these monitoring devices.
•Required signage at the entrance of a resident’s room to notify that the room has an electronic monitoring device in place.
Further, HB 605 would protect a resident’s privacy and rights to keep recordings confidential, and it would prohibit a facility from discriminating against residents who wish to utilize these devices. We are hopeful this legislation will lessen cases of elderly abuse and give loved ones piece of mind.
TOXIC COAL ASH PONDS
House Bill 647 will address toxic coal disposal in Georgia. This bill would require companies that manage coal combustion residual (CCR) surface impoundments, also known as toxic coal ash ponds, to conduct post-closure care at the site for at least 50 years after it is closed. Under HB 647, post-closure care would include maintaining the final cover system and ground-water monitoring system and monitoring of groundwater. HB 647 would provide critical accountability to mitigate and prevent future neglect of coal ash waste disposal, which has been found to impact the health of Georgia citizens.
OTHER BILLS
The House also passed the following bills and resolutions during week eight:
•House Bill 44, which would allow Georgia to observe daylight savings time year-round if it is first authorized by the U.S. Congress;
•House Bill 92, which would lower the amount of time that vital records must be kept by the state registrar before they are transferred to the State Archives;
•House Bill 94, which would designate a new felony crime when a person possesses stolen mail addressed to three or more different addresses and possesses a minimum of 10 separate pieces of stolen mail; the bill would also designate a new felony crime for “porch piracy” when a person takes or removes any envelope, bag, package or other sealed item of another person from that person’s porch, steps or entranceway without that person's permission;
•House Bill 124, which would allow crematories to use aquamation by creating a new definition for “cremation device” and expand the current references to a "retort" to also include vats and containers in which cremation occurs by traditional flame, alkaline hydrolysis or other approved means;
•House Bill 244, which would add flood risk reduction to the list of services provided by counties to inhabitants of unincorporated areas;
•House Bill 248, which would allow the local governing body of the city or county whose law enforcement agency is authorized to enforce speed limits to apply for school zone speed enforcement camera permits rather than have each school apply;
•House Bill 302, which would require that the proceeds from regulatory fees be used to fund such regulatory activity, eliminating regulatory fee calculation methods specific to the construction industry, and removing taxicab and limousine operators, boxing promoters, shooting galleries and firearm ranges, and firearm dealers from the list of examples of businesses or practitioners of professions or occupations which may be subject to regulatory fees of local governments;
•House Bill 303, which would provide active-duty military service members with private motor vehicle insurance a reduction in the premium for motor vehicle liability, first-party medical and collision coverage for each named driver listed on the policy application;
•House Bill 316, which would increase the pharmacist to pharmacy technician ratio from three to four for pharmacists directly supervising technicians;
•House Bill 322, which would remove references to prostitution from the definition of “sexual exploitation” in Georgia law regarding the juvenile code, child abuse reporting requirements and child abuse records;
•House Bill 328, which would establish a one-time right-of-way permit fee, reduce the annual right-of-way fee that is paid to cities by telephone companies that do not have retail and would end user customers located within the city limits;
•House Bill 333, the “Ethics in Government Act of 2021,” which would make several changes regarding the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission’s operations and authority, as well as update requirements for utilizing campaign funds;
•House Bill 334, which would authorize remote online notaries and remote online notarizations;
•House Bill 355, which would require the director of the Georgia Forestry Commission to establish the Sustainable Building Material Technical Advisory Committee;
•House Bill 363, which would remove various subsections of Georgia’s code to escalate punishment for elder abuse crimes due to “rule of lenity” concerns with existing law; these changes would allow courts to sentence defendants more appropriately for elder abuse crimes;
•House Bill 364, which would allow Georgia law enforcement officers, who are certified by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, to be exempted from certain requirements when applying for private detective and security licenses;
•House Bill 369, which would expand the eligibility as to who can issue an affidavit to authorize a motor vehicle disability parking permit by including advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants;
•House Bill 371, which would allow judges to conduct hearings in civil cases via telephone or video conference, excluding criminal trials;
•House Bill 392, which would make new alcoholic beverage licensees for off-premises consumption subject to its local jurisdiction’s distance requirements from school and educational buildings;
•House Bill 410, which would transfer the regulation of bingo to the authority of the Secretary of State from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation;
•House Bill 443, which would create the “Georgia Structured Settlement Protection Act” to provide new requirements regarding the transfer of structured settlement payment rights;
•House Bill 450, which would authorize the Georgia Department of Public Health to release de-identified data related to the Low THC Oil Patient Registry to government entities and others for various purposes after removing any information that could be used to identify prescribers;
•House Bill 451, which would allow a taxpayer that claimed the finished goods inventory exemption for the 2020 tax year to have the option for the 2021 tax year to claim the exemption using the fair market value of finished goods as of January 1, 2020 or January 1, 2021;
•House Bill 453, which would allow current and retired firefighters to utilize a firefighter special license plate on a vehicle used for transportation purposes unrelated to their role as a firefighter;
•House Bill 459, which would prohibit certain municipalities from annexing any territory that includes a county-operated airport unless the county government adopts a resolution approving such annexation;
•House Bill 466, which would lower the required course hours from 20 to 16 for intervention programs regarding alcohol or drug use while driving and allow for the courses to be conducted in-person, online or via remote participation platforms;
•House Bill 470, which would exempt condominium units, where the boundaries of the unit are not designated by walls, floors, ceilings, or other physical structures, from the requirement of submitting plans for each individual unit as long as the boundaries of the unit are depicted on a plat of survey;
•House Bill 476, which would create the “Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors Act of 2021” to rename the State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors to the Georgia Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors Board; and the bill would update education requirements for engineers, structural engineers and land surveyors;
•House Bill 477, which would extend the sunset date from December 31, 2021, to December 31, 2026 for the qualified donation of real property;
•House Bill 480, which would establish liens for labor, services or materials performed or furnished by registered interior decorators;
•House Bill 497, which would clean-up, modernize and revise errors in the Official Code of Georgia Annotated;
•House Bill 511, which would dedicate specific fees by general law for 10 years and create the framework to segregate the collections for each fee dedicated in this manner as a unique trust fund earning interest within the Office of the Treasurer.
•House Bill 531, which would make several changes to Georgia’s voting laws, such as requiring a photo ID, driver’s license number or state ID card number to request and submit an absentee ballot; requiring that drop boxes be placed inside early voting locations and are actively monitored and only accessible during voting hours; banning mobile polling locations, out-of-precinct voting, private funding for elections, and securing precinct locations; and requiring shorter timelines for processing absentee ballots and certifying results;
•House Bill 539, which would revise Georgia law regarding institutional licenses in the “Medical Practice Act of the State of Georgia” by adding hospitals licensed by the Georgia Department of Community Health, medical schools approved by the Georgia Composite Medical Board, teaching hospitals and clinics that service predominantly Medicaid, indigent and underserved populations;
•House Bill 548, which would provide access to records of child abuse reports for the Administrative Office of the Courts for the purpose of providing more information in cases involving children who have been the subject of dependency actions and actions to terminate parental rights;
•House Bill 553, which would amend the “Georgia Administrative Procedure Act” to allow for administrative law hearings, which were previously permitted to be conducted by telephonic communication, to be conducted using broader electronic communication means;
•House Bill 554, which would require that no action involving an interest in real property shall operate as a pending legal action until the official, public notice that a property has a pending lawsuit or claim attached to it is issued by a court, and a superior court must keep a docket of all official pending legal actions filed with them;
•House Bill 574, which would create the Companion Local Government Animal Trust Fund and dedicate no more than $50,000 of collected pet dealer, kennel, stable, and animal shelter fees to the fund, provided the fund's total does not exceed $200,000;
•House Bill 577, which would be the Georgia Department of Transportation’s annual “housekeeping” bill related to capital construction or capital maintenance, airport licensing and speed limits;
•House Bill 588, which would update Georgia’s code section on projects completed as a public private partnership by defining public benefit and a P3 project, requiring GDOT staff to report potential undertakings regarding public private partnerships and dedicating the collection of sales and use tax on fuel used exclusively for the operation of locomotives to GDOT for use exclusively on freight and logistics projects;
•House Bill 591, which would authorize licensed marriage and family therapists to admit individuals for involuntary evaluation of mental or substance use disorders;
•House Bill 601, which would exempt products that are approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration from definitions in state law;
•House Bill 606, which would include the Georgia Independent School Association in the list of accepted accrediting agencies in order to establish HOPE eligibility for private high schools;
•House Bill 620, which would make changes to the maximum value regarding settlements for claims of minors;
•House Bill 635, which would allow superior, state, probate and magistrate court judges to perform any lawful, judicial act from any location, not just Georgia;
•House Bill 645, which would expand the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission’s responsibilities and requirements for reporting, allow local jurisdictions to use their zoning powers for additional dispensaries, as well as allow certain universities and colleges to engage in THC oil research;
•House Resolution 130, which would approve the transfer of Forsyth County from the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission to the Atlanta Regional Commission.
This week we return to Capitol Hill for the Ninth week of the 2021 legislative session. If you need anything at all, please feel free to contact me directly. As always, thank you for allowing me the honor of serving our home and the great state of Georgia under the Gold Dome. Until next time...
