Wes Whitfield announced this week that he will seek re-election, for his third term, to post 2 of the Banks County Board of Education. He has served as Board Chairman for three years and Vice Chairman for two. He has completed training in school law, school finance, board chair training, board ethics, strategic planning and school policy.
Mr. Whitfield graduated from Banks County High School before obtaining a Civil Engineering degree from Southern Tech. He owns a commercial cattle farm and manages Upstate Curb. Both businesses are located in Banks County. He has two children, Kaylee a graduate of Banks County and Wyatt a junior in the High School. His wife Patty teaches first grade at the Primary School.
When asked about his previous terms Mr. Whitfield said “In the past few years the School System has faced many challenges. We have worked diligently to control spending in the district. This has allowed us to eliminate all furlough days that were instituted during the recession. We’ve been able to give all our staff much deserved raises all while continuing to perform above the state average in graduation rates and test scores. Much needed improvements have been made to all our schools and we’ve been able to tremendously lower the overall age of our bus fleet. While all these accomplishments have been great none are near the importance of the vast improvements that have been achieved in school safety. While working side by side with our great Sheriff’s department we have made both physical safety upgrades to our schools and procedural advances that will help to enhance the safety of all students and staff. Our board and staff have been able to accomplish all of this while keeping our millage rate the lowest in our area. My goal is to continue to improve the quality of our children’s education, to provide our students and staff safe and quality facilities, and to foster an environment that attracts and retains world class teachers, all while keeping our tax rates as low as possible.”
