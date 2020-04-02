Dear Editor:
Lives or jobs? Which do we value more? As I write this, the governor of
Mississippi has sent people back to work. We are in the midst of rapid
increases in people catching the Covid19 virus that is killing a lot of
people. Not all of them are in my age category, over 65. Some children,
some parents of children are dying too.
Just as the stimulus package has been voted on, the Governor of Mississipi has over-ruled local mayors and commissioners by saying it is ok to gather for church in large groups, Its all right to go to a restaurant that serves 50 people at once, because people need jobs. Sometimes I think people worry more about guarding their toilet paper hoard than human lives.
Where are our priorities? What do we value most? Money, things, or life. So much for pro-life!
Sincerely,
Mary Ellen Myers
Alto
