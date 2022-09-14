Whataburger will be locating a restaurant at Banks Crossing in 2023.
Whataburger will be locating a restaurant at Banks Crossing in 2023.
The company announced that six new locations will be opening in Georgia next year, including one at 100 Pottery Road, Commerce.
The company also plans to open two new locations in Athens next year, as well as in Cumming, Buford and Dawsonville.
Whataburger currently operates one Georgia restaurant located in Thomasville, near the Florida state line. Kennesaw and Woodstock locations will open in 2022.
“The Atlanta area is a great location for Whataburger, and we couldn’t be more pleased to make our entry into the community,” said market leader Jon Barideaux. “We’ve had the good fortune of meeting quite a few of our new neighbors already, and we’ve already felt every bit of their hospitality.”
Along with the new restaurants, Whataburger will bring career opportunities to the community. It hired 180 employees at its restaurant in Kennesaw. Whataburger plans to employ more than 1,400 at area restaurants by year-end 2023.
