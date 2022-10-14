Thomas Whatley, regional election integrity director of the North Georgia GOP, will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Republican Women of Banks County.
The meeting will be held at on Oct. 17 at Homer Town Hall, located at 943 Historic Homer Highway, Homer. A social gathering will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting to start at 7 p.m.
