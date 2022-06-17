There will be lots of opportunities offered for youth this summer at the Banks County Public Library, including meals, special programs and clubs.
MEALS
Breakfast and lunch will be offered at the library June 6-30 (Mondays through Thursdays). Breakfast will be at 9 a.m. and lunch will be at 11:30. The meals will be free to ages 18 and under.
MERMAID PROGRAM
A Live Mermaid Story Hour will be presented at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28.
CRAZY 8 MATH CLUB
A Crazy 8 Math Club will be offered through June 23 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Grades kindergarten through second grade will be at 10 a.m. Grades third through fifth grade will be at 1 p.m. Space is limited to those who would like to participate are encouraged to call to reserve their place.
