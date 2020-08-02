The City of Maysville has a new police chief. Following a 90-minute closed meeting on Thursday, July 30, the Maysville City Council voted unanimously to hire Joshua White as Police Chief, replacing David Cochran.
White was sworn into office following the meeting and took over the position at 12:01 a.m., July 31.
Cochran submitted his resignation earlier this month and has taken a position with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Cochran had been with the Maysville Police Department for six years.
White has worked part-time with the Maysville Police Department for the past 10 years and had been a full-time employee of the Banks County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.
White lives in Baldwin with his wife, Brandi, and their two sons.
