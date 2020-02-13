Caelan Whitfield was honored Friday night with family and friends getting together to help him celebrate his birthday. They all enjoyed eating out together in Lavonia. We want to wish him a very happy birthday.
***
There is a lot of sickness, pain and loss of loved ones going on around us. All families are subject to just the daily things in life. Keep your neighbors, friends, schools, churches, our officers and public safety personnel in your prayers. Make it a daily thing just to pray for others.
***
It was great to watch the snow coming down on Saturday. It was so beautiful laying on the ground and in the trees. Thank God there was no ice and just a beautiful display of his love for us. I love it when the weather forecast gets it wrong. God is still in control.
***
Happy birthday to: Liam Webster, 2, Jordan Boyle, Andynn Poole, David Wilson, Skyler Bolton, Marybell Echols, Beverly Denton, Frank Baugh, Darlene Watkins, Renee Campbell, Keith Poole, Bonnie Phagan, Lauren Shubert, Phillip Cronic, Fred England, Chloe Fansler, Hannah McCuen and Jackson Boisclair.
***
Happy anniversary to: Donald and Diane Parson, Bradley and Karen Parson, Chris and April Davidson, William and Ciella Wilson and Larry and Paula Stewart.
***
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Carl Clough, Dexter Parson, Tiarra Ervin Barker, Sammy Reece, Tatum Bolton, Sandra and Horace Whitfield, Stan Westmoreland, Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, Wanda Parks, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
Willene Boyle compiles community news from Banks County and Commerce. To get an item listed, email it to her at willene.boyle@windstream.net or call her at 706-677-4200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.