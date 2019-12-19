Amber Williams, Alto, a 2019 graduate of Banks County High School, has been named to the Dean’s List at Emmanuel College, Franklin Springs, for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
To be named to the Dean’s List a student must earn a quality point average of 3.60 or higher during a given semester and be enrolled full-time.
Earning Dean’s List status is a high scholastic honor for students at Emmanuel College and is evidence of much hard work and motivation for learning.
