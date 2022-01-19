Grace Williams, Homer, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Fall 2021 President's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.
