Kim Wilmoth has announced that she will step down as the leader of the Maysville Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in order to pursue the city council seat vacated by Kathy Bush.
The election will be held November 8 at Stone Path Independent Church in Maysville.
During her time as DDA president, Mrs. Wilmoth says that she was able to successfully organize and execute the first Maysville Summer Concert Series at the new amphitheater in Maysville City Park. Thanks the combined efforts of Mayor Richard Pressley and city personnel, residents from Maysville and surrounding areas were able to enjoy free live entertainment at the amphitheater, which features a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, a newly built concession area, and an audio control room.
Wilmoth said, “It was overwhelming to watch people as they enjoyed the amazing park that the city has provided for them. As a mother and grandmother, it is heartwarming to see children running and playing in a loving, fun, and safe environment. We plan to continue this every summer based on the feedback we’ve received from attendees.”
Events like these don’t just happen. Mrs. Wilmoth credits the success of these events to her tireless group of DDA members and volunteers, the support of Mayor Richard Pressley and the desire of citizens to have local activities and entertainment available.
Wilmoth will still serve as a member of the Downtown Development Authority and is currently planning the Christmas Extravaganza at the Maysville City Park to be held on December 12. This free event will include a visit with Santa, hot chocolate, live entertainment, craft and food vendors, and much more.
The 2023 Summer Concert Series will begin on Memorial Day weekend and continue throughout the summer. Mrs. Wilmoth encourages the community to share their thoughts, ideas, dreams and desires with the DDA and the city government in order to continue to improve Maysville.
“If people are willing to work together through volunteerism, visionary thinking and idea exchange, we can continue to make Maysville a wonderful place to live,” states Wilmoth.
The Maysville Downtown Development Authority is always looking for volunteers. Call 404-281-4928 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.