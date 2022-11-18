Kim Wilmoth was sworn in to serve on the Maysville City Council at the meeting held Thursday night.
Wilmoth was the winner in the recent election to fill the open seat for District 1. City clerk Barbara Thomas swore Wilmoth in as the city council members looked on.
She will also serve as the city council's representative on the Maysville Downtown Development Authority.
The city council also appointed Justin Bryson, LuLu White, Bill McLeish and Susan McLeish to the DDA.
In other business Thursday night, the city council:
•tabled taking action on the purchase of a flag for Veteran's Park. The council will get prices for this and vote "early next year."
•agreed for Adam Hazell with the Georgia Mountains Regional Development Authority to assist the town in the update to the comprehensive plan.
•agreed for Keith Waters with Waters and Morris to do the town audit, at a cost of $10,900.
•agreed to purchase new "location equipment" for the cemetery and water department. The $20,275 will be funded 50 percent by cemetery fund and 50 percent from the water department budget.
•heard that a budget hearings will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 21. The budget will be approved in a called meeting at 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 21.
•renewed the contract with Probation Supervision Services.
•heard that the attorney fees will increase from $150 per hour to $175 per hour, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
