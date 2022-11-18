WILMOTH SWORN IN

Kim Wilmoth was sworn in by city clerk Barbara Thomas to serve on the Maysville City Council.

 Photo by Angela Gary

Kim Wilmoth was sworn in to serve on the Maysville City Council at the meeting held Thursday night.

Wilmoth was the winner in the recent election to fill the open seat for District 1. City clerk Barbara Thomas swore Wilmoth in as the city council members looked on.

