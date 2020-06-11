Winners of the Banks County Parks and Recreation Virtual Fishing Tournament have been announced.
The winners in the 6 and under category are: Walker Corbin, 13.25” Crappie, and Wade Oliver, 25” Large Mouth Bass.
The winners in the 7-12 year old category are: Parker Sims, 11.25” Trout; Cody Palenzuela, 13.25” Crappie; Mia Cronic, 16.75” Large Mouth Bass; and Mia Cronic, 35” Catfish.
Winners in the 13 and older category were: Ethan Dalton, 13.75” Crappie, and Hunter Youngblood, 20” Large Mouth Bass.
