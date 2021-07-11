A woman died after being in a one-vehicle wreck on July 8 on Hwy. 59.
Banks County Fire/EMS responded to 1059 Hwy. 59 south near Parsons Circle, Homer, on a reported wreck with injuries. Upon arrival, public safety workers found a single vehicle accident, rollover, down an embankment approximately 30 feet with one female pwho had been ejected from the vehicle during the accident.
The woman was stabilized using a rope hoisting drill to bring her up the drop off. The female, who was in her 40s, was loaded and transported by EMS to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. The patient later died from her injuries at the hospital.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol and the Banks County Coroner’s Office.
