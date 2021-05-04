A woman was killed and another seriously injured in a wreck Monday on Yonah Homer Road and Greasy Street in Homer.
Banks County Fire/EMS responded to a reported vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival units found a two-vehicle accident involving a pickup truck and a large utility truck. Two female patients were trapped in the pick-up truck and had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire personnel.
The driver of the truck, a female in her 60’s, was pronounced dead on the scene and a second female, in her 40’s, was transported by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in serious condition.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol and the Banks County Coroner’s Office.
No other injuries were reported.
