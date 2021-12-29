A woman reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a scam.
She received an email that stated it was from Amazon and that there had been suspicious activity on her account. She was given a number and told it was customer service and to call. She did so and downloaded two Apps, which gave the caller access to her personal information. She became suspicious and called the correct number for Amazon and was advised it was a scam and to delete the Apps and report the incident.
Other recent incidents reported to the sheriff’s office include the following:
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman changed tags on items and went through the self-scan line.
•shoplifting when a man went through the self-scan line and did not scan all of the items.
•an Alto woman said her ex-husband is sending her harassing and threatening messages.
•fight between two women in the parking lot of a Banks Crossing business when one of the women confronted the other one over having an affair with her husband. One of the women pulled out a gun during the fight. Both were arrested.
•a Hebron Road, Commerce, woman said the tag was stolen from her vehicle.
•theft at Walmart when a man went through the self-checkout line and did not pay for several items. He said it didn’t take apple pay and he didn’t want to go back through another line to pay.
•shoplifting when a woman hid several items in her clothing and attempted to leave Walmart without paying.
•shoplifting when a teenager put several items in her purse and attempted to leave Walmart without paying.
•theft by deception when a man received a text message scam offering him a loan.
•a Commerce woman reported that her car keys were stolen.
•a Wynn Shoals Road, Alto, woman said someone damaged the tires on her vehicle.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman used the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•theft at Walmart when a woman was spotted taking the tags off several items and leaving the store with them.
•burglary at a Caudell Road, Homer, residence when a man entered a residence and ate pizza and bread. He said he had permission to be in the home but a deputy checked this out and he did not have permission to be in the home.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman used the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•a man said he was in Walmart and he put his jacket down on a stack of beverages and it was stolen. Surveillance cameras showed two people putting the jacket in their cart and taking it.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman exchanged tags on items and went through the self-checkout line.
•simple battery at a Banks Crossing restaurant when an employee reported being sexually harassed.
•disorderly conduct at the Travel Centers of America at Banks Crossing when someone barricaded themself into the driver’s lounge.
•shoplifting when someone stole a tablet case from Walmart.
•a woman reported someone opened a Paypal account in her name.
•shoplifting at Walmart when someone went through the self-checkout line and didn’t scan all of the items.
•battery at a Barefoot Road, Lula, residence when a man said someone tied him up with a belt and beat him up. He said his happened multiple times.
•shoplifting at Walmart when someone went through the self-checkout line and didn’t scan all of the items.
•domestic dispute at a Neal Road, Commerce, address.
•shoplifting at Walmart when someone went through the self-checkout line and didn’t scan several items.
•stolen vehicle recovered at a Commerce location.
