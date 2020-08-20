A woman reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office that her cell phone was stolen by a man that she let borrow it at the Commerce Watershed Lake.
The woman said that she was at the Commerce Watershed Lake when a man that she does not know approached her and asked to use her phone. She said she let him use her phone while she loaded her boat onto a trailer. She said he drove off with her phone.
The woman said she called her phone and a man answered and told her to meet him at Exit 140 on I-85. The woman said she went to that location but did not see the man.
Other recent incidents reported to the sheriff’s office includes the following:
•chainsaw, tree trimmer, leaf blower and concrete cutter taken from a storage shed at a Loggins Road, Commerce, address.
•gun found in a motel room at the Motel 6 at Banks Crossing.
•theft of prescription medication from a Rucker Road, Commerce, address.
•tag missing from a Honeydew Lane, Homer, address.
•passenger side mirror missing from a tractor trailer parked at the Travel Centers of America at Highway 441, Commerce.
•aggravated assault at Commerce Inn at Banks Crossing during a domestic dispute. A woman reported that the dispute started when she accused the man of posting sexual videos of her online. She said the argument escalated and the man got on top of her and tried to strangle her. The deputy noted red marks around her neck and a bruise on her shoulder and wrist.
•suspicious activity at Travel Centers of American when a man was asking for help and saying someone was threatening him. No one was found to be threatening him.
•shoplifting at Walmart at Banks Crossing when a woman put several food and household items in a shopping cart and attempted to leave the store without paying.
•burglary when someone took a computer, television, DVD, sewing machine, clothes and other items from a Sandy Drive, Alto, residence.
•damaged to property when a truck backed into a bay door at 441 Diesel & Auto at Banks Crossing.
•affray during domestic dispute between family members at a Brady Cemetery Drive, Baldwin, residence.
•domestic dispute between a married couple at a Garrison Road, Lula, address.
•domestic dispute at a Flat Rock Road, Baldwin address.
