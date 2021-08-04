A woman is being is being threatened by a man she met on a dating site.
The woman reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office that she met the man on the dating site, "Plenty of Fish," and said he is now using her information to threaten her. She said he has threatened to get her fired from her job and to kill her and her mother. She has already sent him a $100 Apple Pay card to get him to leave her alone and he is asking her to send more money cards.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported recently to the sheriff's office includes the following:
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman when through the self-scan line and did not scan all of the items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman left Walmart without paying for several items. An employee got the tag number of the woman's vehicle and a deputy spotted her vehicle on I-85 and pursued her and was able to stop her and make an arrest.
•trespassing at Leachman Road, Commerce, when a former tenant broke into the residence.
•dispute between several people at a Barefoot Road, Lula, residence that ends up with one making threatening remarks toward another person.
•reckless conduct when a woman said she was riding a horse on Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, when she heard gunshots fired near her.
•damage to property when a car wash sign at Hwy. 441, Commerce, was damaged.
•battery during a dispute at a Banks Crossing location.
•trail camera stolen from a Shady Grove Road, Homer, address.
•employee shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman was concealing items in a tote bag.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a couple were removing packing from items and placing them in the woman's purse.
•burglary when a man said he returned to his Stevens Road, Commerce, home and found two people he knows had broken into his home. He said he had recently changed the locks because he did not want them in his home.
•domestic dispute at a Hembree Road, Maysville, address.
•fraud against a Homer woman who said a man took cash advances out of two of her credit cards.
•loitering when a Gillsville woman said a man was in her driveway at midnight and yelled at her when she questioned what he was doing.
•theft of a vehicle from an Apple Pie Ridge Road, Alto, location.
•damage to the awning at Bojangles at Banks Crossing.
•a shoplifter running from Walmart was reported to be hiding in the parking lot of Sonny's. The suspect was found hiding behind some bushes and a plastic storage bin.
•dispute between two people at a Tipton Drive, Alto, location with a window of the home being broken during dispute.
•stolen property recovered at a McCoy Bridge Road, Homer, location.
•a Homer man said he is receiving harassing text messages from his soon-to-be ex-son-in-law.
•catalytic convertor stolen from a vehicle at a Soapstone Road, Baldwin, address.
•catalytic convertor taken from a truck at a Historic Homer Highway, Homer, location.
•air condition unit stolen from an Athens Street, Homer, residence.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman did not scan all of the items in her shopping cart.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man put several items in a black bag and went through the self-scan line and did not scan the items.
•assault during a domestic dispute at a Baldwin Falls Road, Baldwin, address.
•concession stand damaged at Banks County Elementary School.
•front glass door at American Home Store was shattered. Nothing appeared to have been taken from the store.
•shoplifting at Walmart when several items were taken without being scanned in the self-scan item.
•a Brady Cemetery Drive, Baldwin, man said money has been stolen from the safe in his home.
•guns and jewelry taken from a Duncan Road, Commerce, residence.
•riding lawn mower taken from a Lewallen Road, Commerce, address.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man concealed an item in his pants and attempted to leave the store without paying for it.
•landscaping and vacuum damaged at a car wash at Banks Crossing.
•several bus were damaged at the Banks County Bus Shop.
•catalytic convertor taken from a vehicle at an East Ridgeway Road, Commerce, location.
•trail camera stolen from a Neal Road, Commerce, address.
•battery during a dispute at a Chambers Street, Homer, residence.
•battery during a dispute between a man and his girlfriend at a Hunt Camp Road, Alto, location.
•dispute between two people at a Sawtooth Place, Carnesville, residence.
•two suspicious people at a Chambers Road, Commerce, address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.