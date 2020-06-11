A woman reported being the victim of an online scam when a man threatened to post nude photos of her online if she did not send him $10,000.
She had been communicating with him for the past six months, according to the incident report filed at the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incident reported to the sheriff’s office include the following:
•financial identity fraud against a Poole Road, Homer, woman. The woman said someone made a $647 charge on her bank card from an online shopping site. She didn’t know how the person got her bank information. She did use the bank card to purchase gas at an area convenience store.
•a man said he picked up a U-haul trailer at a Commerce business and it came loose while he was driving on I-85 and damaged his truck.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-check out line and did not scan all of the items.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a McEver Road, Commerce, residence between a married couple.
•a man attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a Banks Crossing restaurant.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man switched the tickets on items and scanned the cheaper items in the self-checkout line.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman hid make-up and a pen in her jacket and attempted to leave the store without paying.
•a Railroad Avenue, Lula, man said someone broke out two windows on his residence.
•theft when a Gillsville man said his ex-girlfriend took several items that belong to him.
•an Alto man said someone stole electronic games from his residence while he was gone. He said he left the house unlocked because he had lost his key.
•a woman said she took eight life jackets from her vehicle while washing it at a Banks Crossing car wash. She forgot to put the life jackets back in her vehicle. She called later and was told the life jackets were gone.
•a man said his wife, who he is in the process of divorcing, made threats against him.
•a woman reported several items missing from the yard of her deceased brother’s residence in Lula. The items could be seen on a neighbor’s property, according to the incident report.
•domestic dispute at an Ervin Chambers Road, Maysville, address.
•a Tab Road, Alto, woman said a former roommate came to her residence and stole plants and a puppy.
