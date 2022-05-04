A burglary was reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office when a Lula woman woke up to find a stranger in her bedroom.
The woman, who lives on Bertha Gragg Road, reported that she woke up to find the man standing in her bedroom. She didn’t know him and had no idea why he was inside her home.
He was outside on the porch when deputies arrived and told them he was cold and went inside because he had been walking three days wanted to get some help. He saw that the door was cracked and said he just went in.
The man, who is from Augusta, was charged with burglary.
OTHER REPORTS
Other incidents reported to the sheriff’s office last week include the following:
•battery during a domestic dispute on Borders Road, Commerce. The victim said a man punched her in the face during the dispute.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman removed cosmetic items from their packaging and put them in her purse.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man removed packing from 13 items and placed them in his shopping cart on in his clothing and left without paying for them.
•aggravated assault during a domestic dispute at Sims Harris Road, Gillsville, between a man and his adult daughter.
•a woman at a Toney Road, Commerce, residence said a man fired a gun at her during a dispute.
•theft of a propane grill from a Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, residence.
•stolen vehicle recovered at an I-85, Commerce, location.
•abandoned vehicle found at a Hwy. 441/Samples Scales Road, Homer, address.
•a man said that when he was in jail a lady he knows stole some of his belongs from a Damascus Road, Homer, location.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman put several cosmetic items in her purse and left without paying for them.
•domestic dispute during a woman and her adult son at a Spring Lake Road, Commerce, location, with the man breaking the windshield of his mother’s car.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman concealed items in her clothing and left without paying for them.
•burglary at a Caudell Road, Homer, address when tools and a compressor were taken from a shed on the property.
•a man said that his son’s ex-girlfriend’s father came to his property and threatened his son.
•unruly customer at Burger King drive-thru window who complained about the drinks and then thru the drinks at the window.
•verbal dispute at a Hwy. 51 South, Lula, location.
•battery during a domestic dispute between a couple in the Waffle House parking lot.
•theft at Walmart when an employee is seen on camera five times taking food without paying for it.
•battery at a Riverwood Lake Road, Lula, address.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man placed action figures in his coffee and clothing and left without paying for them.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a teenager concealed several items and left the store without paying for them.
•a Baldwin woman said someone slashed all four of her tires.
•affray between two people at Popeye’s after an employee returned to pick up a final paycheck.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman left the store without paying for three items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man went through the self-scan line and didn’t scan two items.
•burglary at Veal Cemetery Road, Maysville.
•shoplifting at Walmart when someone went through the self-scan line and did not scan the correct price for all of the items.
•abandoned vehicle at a Riverbend Road, Commerce, location.
