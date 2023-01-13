The Banks County Extension/4-H office has announced that Hannah Wooten is a new AmeriCorps service member.
The Banks County Extension/4-H office has announced that Hannah Wooten is a new AmeriCorps service member.
Wooten grew up in Starr, South Carolina, and recently graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Animal and Veterinary Sciences.
She has a passion for agriculture and community service, which led to her interest in Extension and 4-H. She has also spent much of her time over the past few years traveling to cow shows across the Southeast.
Wooten began her role as an AmeriCorps service member with Banks County 4-H on January 3, and says she is excited to get to work.
