Dear Editor:
After moving to Lula in 1996, I have learned many things that I never knew before. I appreciate what I have learned.
It has been an opportunity for me to learn about and understand how cities operate, and who is in charge of their development, not only at present, but in the future as well.
Having served on the Lula City Council for 20 years, I can tell you that experience has given me the chance to learn and understand about government and the citizens of this city. It has been very enlightening.
I want all of you to know that I am able to understand the task before you. It is sometime daunting to have the responsibility you have to try and make it better for all of us. I understand the opposition that you endure to make this happen.
I want everyone to know how much I appreciate the members of the city council – the mayor, city manager, city attorney and also our city clerks and our employees who make everyone comfortable and happy. Last of all, I want to recognize the other organizations, such as the Lula Ladies Group and the Lula-Belton Historical Society.
It was very encouraging to read in our local paper that our officials of this great city have patience and compassion and have chosen not to reach quick judgement as to how to react to the homeless people that have started to enter our town. The citizens of this city know that you, as well as all of us, have compassion and love for the unfortunate circumstances of others.
Whether we are officials of this city or citizens or whether we hold any position at all, we have compassion for one another for whatever each one must face.
Here, we have our churches, as well as other organizations and facilities to help us when we are faced with the difficulties in life and to assist as we seek a solution. Please, don’t take these for granted.
We know homeless individuals are often homeless not of their own accord. We want to help them integrate into our city as contributing members of the community, but if they will not abide by the laws and if others feel threatened by them, then there must be consequences. We want the homeless to know that there are other methods we have. And we can utilize such methods as well as others to help make this a better place for them and the rest of us.
We can first point out and warn the homeless of the conduct they are showing us. We won’t tolerate inappropriate conduct. There are other measures that are within our authority. Homeless individuals who cannot abide by the law can be fined, and if that doesn’t awaken them, then we have the power to confine them in a correctional institution like a prison or a jail.
We are hoping that none of these measures will be required. We hope that there will be other facilities such as a clinic or another facility made up of students studying to become doctors and nurses who are able to assist with care.
We may not, at present, have all the things we need now, but we are hoping and trying to accomplish this as soon as possible.
When entire families with children or single people have daunting needs, we hope to have other things in the future that will aid and assist them to achieve a successful way of living.
Whatever we want to do and achieve, there is a process that we must follow before it can happen. We must understand that our tongue does the speaking, but our brain tells it what to say. So, ask yourselves, do you enjoy helping others to step up to a better level, or do we enjoy destroying people? Just remember, the tongue has the power to destroy other people. The words we say every day matter.
We must always ask ourselves when we are speaking directly or indirectly to a person or a group of people, what are the messages that we are delivering? Are we trying to lift up or tear down a fellow human being?
Let’s ask ourselves questions, like, “Have I truly treated others exactly the way I would want to be treated in the same circumstances?” When we can answer yes to this question, we know we have done our best.
Sincerely,
Mordacai Wilson, age 97, former member of Lula City Council and World War II veteran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.