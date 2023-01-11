A 100-year-old Banks County resident was recognized Tuesday night for his service to his community, state and nation.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a proclamation recognizing Theron Ragsdale on his 100th birthday. Ragsdale was present at the meeting.
