World War II veteran Bobby Blackwell celebrated his 97th birthday on Friday, April 9. On Sunday, April 11, the celebration continued with a “family and friends’ day” cookout on the porch of the Thomas House where he once lived.
Blackwell was born on April 9, 1924, in a home on Athens Street in Homer, along with his three brothers and four sisters. He is the youngest of his siblings.
He enlisted in the United States Army Air Force where he became sergeant of the Air Corps supply division in the China Burma India Theater during WWII.
After he was discharged, Blackwell worked as a rural mail carrier for 40 years in Homer.
Blackwell was also the magistrate judge in Banks County for 30 years and he was designated as the senior magistrate judge in 2019. During his career as a judge, he has married hundreds of people.
“I love Banks County and I am very happy to be a part of Banks County,” said Blackwell.
He said he has seen many changes over the years as the county continues to “come forward.”
When asked what his secret is to a long and healthy life he said, “you know, I don’t know, I just like to eat, I like to talk and I like to go.”
