The Alto Town Council discussed, at its January meeting, the annexation and rezoning of Wynn Shoals Road in Alto.
The annexation ordinance brings a portion of Wynn Shoals Road, 60 feet in width and .98 miles in length, into the town of Alto. This also includes the map rezoning of the town of Alto to represent this change within the town’s limits. The 60 feet includes 30 feet on each side from the middle of the road.
The request will be on the Alto agenda on February 14 for a vote.
In other business, at the January meeting, Alto’s council members:
•appointed Robert Sneed as the city judge and David Syfan as the town attorney. The council also appointed Eddie Palmer to stay in his position as mayor Pro-tem.
•approved the town’s water rates.
There will be a public hearing for the rezoning and annexation of Wynn Shoals Road on January 24 from 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. The council will also be voting on the 2023 budget.
