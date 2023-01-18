The Alto Town Council discussed, at its January meeting, the annexation and rezoning of Wynn Shoals Road in Alto.

The annexation ordinance brings a portion of Wynn Shoals Road, 60 feet in width and .98 miles in length, into the town of Alto. This also includes the map rezoning of the town of Alto to represent this change within the town’s limits. The 60 feet includes 30 feet on each side from the middle of the road.

