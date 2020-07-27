Yard of Month recipients recognized in Lula for July were named at last week’s city council meeting.
They are: Bradley Chandler, District 1; Tammy Dove, District 2; Matthew Baisely, District 3; Emanuel Greenwell, District 4; and Ibrahim Alkindi, District 5.
In other business at the July 20 meeting, the city council:
•agreed to ask the planning commission to look at guidelines for an overlay district, with suggestions for setbacks, signage, parking lot design and related issues.
•asked the city attorney to review the amendments to the employee policy related to Covid-19.
•agreed to continue credits for on-line payments and money orders through August.
•learned that the motive pump replacement and mixer came in Friday and would be installed.
•agreed to reduce depot rentals 50 percent through October and rent on a first-come, first-served basis. The capacity in the depot has been reduced due to COVID-19 concerns.
•heard a plea from the mayor for residents to complete their Census information. The deadline to do so has been expended.
