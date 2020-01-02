JANUARY
•Anthony Seabolt was named chairman of the Banks County Board of Education.
•Chris Erwin was sworn in to serve as the District 28 representative in the Georgia House of Representatives.
•The Maysville City Council approved the sale of an old water tank in the city.
•A hearing began on Jan. 28 in Banks County Superior Court on Dan Gasaway’s lawsuit alleging that votes were cast in the District 28 election from people who do not reside in Banks County.
•The 20th anniversary of the church arson that took the life of firefighter Loy Williams was observed at a program at New Salem United Methodist Church.
•A request from Banks County Magistrate Judge Ivan Mote for part-time help in his office was approved by the board of commissioners.
•Carolyn Cabe was named Alto mayor pro tem.
•The City of Lula was named a “PlanFirst” city.
•The Banks County School System hosted a technology mini-conference.
•Doug Cheek was named as the Town of Homer’s representative on the Banks County Historic Commission.
•Matt Hamby was the only candidate to qualify to fill the Lula City Council seat vacated by the resignation of Vince Evans.
•Open house was held at a multi-purpose building at the Banks County High School sports complex.
FEBRUARY
•After one hour of deliberations, Judge David Sweat ruled that a third election be held in the House District 28 race. Dan Gasaway, who lost the Dec. 4, 2018, election to Chris Erwin by two votes, alleged that 21 votes were illegal or irregular. The judge ruled that four of those ballots were cast incorrectly. Since the election was decided by two votes, the judge declared another election be held.
•Mary Greenwood and Scott Ledford were recognized at the Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB dinner which also included comments from Gov. Brian Kemp. Greenwood received the Citizen of the Year award and Ledford received the Business of the Year award.
•The third election was set on April 9 for the House District 28 election with Dan Gasaway and Chris Erwin on the ballot.
•Ann Hopkins was named superintendent of the Banks County School System to replace Stan Davis, who retired.
•The Homer City Council approved voting districts, which could change the election process in the town.
•Horace Gee was hired by the BOC as the county public utility director.
•Chris Erwin filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Georgia to the ruling that the House District 28 election be held a third time.
•Rachel Poppell was named the Star Student for Banks County High School. She selected Jody White as the Star Teacher.
•The City of Gillsville purchased three acres to be used as a parking area.
MARCH
•Plans were announced for RAI Holdings to locate a steel manufacturing business at the Martin Bridge Road exit, the first development at the exit.
•Diana Food received an “Innovation Award” for its facility in Banks County.
•A 55-home subdivision on Hwy. 164 was approved by the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
•The Alto budget, which was up nine percent, was approved.
•Early voting began in the House 28 election with the county election board meeting on the challenged votes and going over each one.
•The Lula City Council moved forward with plans to create a development authority.
•Lula council member Mordecia Wilson celebrated his 94th birthday.
•The faculty and staff at Banks County High School selected Terrence Walker and Jaycie Bowen as Mr. and Mrs. BCHS.
•The Gillsville City Council joined efforts to stop casinos from locating in the state.
•Joy Edwards and Hank Ramey were named by the Banks County Board of Education to serve as assistant superintendents.
•The BOC approved $1.9 million in road work.
•A Toccoa man was charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a 3-year-old child.
APRIL
•Plans were announced for Selit to break ground in mid-April on a development in Banks County.
•A Career Fair was held at Banks County Middle School.
•The Maysville Planning Commission began work on an overlay district.
•The Maysville City Council approved the annexation of 63 acres.
•Chris Erwin won the Georgia House District 28 race in a landslide, taking 76 percent of the vote.
•The BOC declared April 25 as “Jim McLendon Day,” recognizing “Brother Jim” for his long-time service to the county.
•Mike Boyle was named principal of Banks County Middle School and Mandy Dale was selected as principal of Banks County Primary School.
•A local state of emergency was declared in Banks County on Friday as a severe storm passing through led to flooded roads, trees down and schools being closed. Rescue operations were performed by Banks County Fire/EMS at several locations at Banks Crossing due to flooded parking lots.
MAY
•Banks County School System superintendent Stan Davis was recognized on his retirement.
•A suicide prevention summit was held at Banks County High School.
•A body found in Banks County was identified as a missing Louisiana woman and her boyfriend was charged with her murder.
•The recent storm that brought flooding across Banks County was estimated to have caused $1 million in damage to roads. Twenty-three roads were damaged during the storm.
•National Day of Prayer was observed in downtown Homer.
•An economic development blueprint that outlines how growth should be planned for Banks County was presented.
•A Banks County deputy was struck by a vehicle at Banks Crossing when he was chasing a suspect.
•A proposed historic overlay ordinance presented to the Maysville City Council by a member of the town’s planning commission was met with opposition and questions.
•The Gillsville City Council paid tribute to long-time resident and past council member, Rudess Hooper, by naming a street in his honor.
•An agriculture farm tour was held in Banks County.
•Banks County leaders held a joint meeting to discuss economic development and plan for the future.
•Baldwin council member Theron Ayers celebrated his 90th birthday.
•The Lula City Council increased the compensation for the council and mayor.
•Bobby Blackwell was named senior magistrate judge.
•Banks County High School held graduation with 176 seniors receiving diplomas.
JUNE
•Banks County Golf, developer of Chimney Oaks Golf Course, requested the City of Homer to de-annex the property, and ran into a wall of city council opposition. No action was taken at a meeting to discuss the issue but the two sides agreed to meet again to discuss the matter further.
•A car painted by the Banks County Elementary School Art Club will be displayed in the School Bus Graveyard in Alto.
•The Lula City Council met for more than four hours at a meeting reviewing each line item on the proposed general fund budget and water budget for the fiscal year that starts on July 1.
•The Baldwin City Council approved increases for several city services, including garbage fees and water and sewer rates.
•A Gainesville developer was given approval to locate a 230-unit “luxury” apartment complex at Banks Crossing. The BOC approved the request from Jonathan Collins with Capstone Acquisitions to change the zoning on the 17-acre site from general commercial to multi-family residential.
•Chuck Butler was named assistant principal at Banks County Middle School.
•The Lula City Council approved a street improvement project.
•BOC chairman Jimmy Hooper announced that he will not seek re-election.
JULY
•It was announced that Banks County would be one of 20 school systems in Georgia that will offer new agriculture elementary school classes.
•Ninth District was awarded federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
•A fireworks celebration was held in Banks County to celebrate Independence Day.
•The Rotary Club of Banks County donated a park bench to Windmill Park.
•The Homer Town Council moved forward with the establishment of voting districts in the town.
•Banks County Clerk of Court Tim Harper was named to the Board of Commissioners of the Superior Court Clerks’ Retirement System of Georgia.
•Mark Valentine was named president of the Rotary Club of Banks County.
•Jackson EMC Foundation awarded $10,000 to the Banks County Senior Life Center.
•An effort began to locate cameras in school zones to target speeders.
•The 142nd Sunday School celebration was held in Banks County.
•Prayer Stop Ministry is now in place at Homer Presbyterian Church. It provides a place for passing motorists to leave prayer requests.
AUGUST
•Banks County students returned to school for the new year with an enrollment of 2,850.
•The Maysville City Council authorized an engineering firm to prepare design plans for an amphitheater at the Maysville City Park.
•The elementary agriculture program approved earlier by the state got under way.
•Charles Turk and David Jones announced plans to run for chairman of the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
•A heated debate took place on social media over the temperature on school buses. This led several local businesses to donate bottled water for school children.
•Eisenhower Drive opened at Banks Crossing with a ribbon cutting ceremony being held.
•The Homer Town Council set an alcohol referendum in March 2020 on the sale of alcohol in the town.
•The Banks County BOC approved the millage rate of 8.533 mills, down from 8.916 for 2018.
•A grand opening and ribbon cutting were held at the new walking trail in Lula.
•Town elections were set in Maysville, Baldwin and Alto.
•Banks County students participated in the “Great Georgia Pollinator Count.”
SEPTEMBER
•The Rotary Club of Banks County began collecting food during “Hunger Action Month.”
•A classroom at the Wilson Shoals Shooting Range was named in honor of Ranger Winford Popphan.
•The Banks County Farm Bureau held its annual meeting.
•The Banks County School System Nutrition Department received the Silver Golden Radish Award.
•The Banks County News launched its new website.
•The Banks County Rotary Club began collecting peanut butter for “Hunger Action Month.”
•RAI Industrial Fabricators announced plans to locate at the Martin Bridge Road exit, creating 30 jobs.
•The Baldwin City Council approved a small tax break for its citizens.
OCTOBER
•A dedication and ribbon cutting was held at the Lula Depot, which was renovated.
•A new greenhouse at Banks County Elementary School was dedicated to Wendy Fuschetti.
•A fire at the Scottish Inn at Banks Crossing led to the motel being condemned.
•A “Talking Dead” tour was held in Homer with history of the area being presented.
•Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger visited Banks County and met with officials to discuss the new voting machines coming to the county.
•The Gillsville City Council annexed 110 acres.
•Rotary Club District Governor Don Martin attended a meeting of the Rotary Club of Banks County.
•Economic director Hannah Mullins resigned.
•The Homer City Council approved voting districts.
•The Banks County Board of Commissioners took action to move forward with sewer expansion in the county. The BOC applied for $6 million in grant funds for a sewer project at the Martin Bridge exit.
•The Chambers family received a Georgia Centennial Farm Award.
•County employees were honored for their years of service.
•Mark Savage was named the 1st vice president of the Georgia Coroner’s Association.
NOVEMBER
•Diana Food was sold to the Kerry Group.
•The Banks County Planning Commission recommended denial of a request from Green River Builders for an apartment complex at Banks Crossing. The request will now move on to the BOC for final action.
•An open house was held at the historic Banks County courthouse. The recently-completed restoration was showcased.
•The incumbents were re-elected in Maysville with Mayor Richard Presley and councilman Junior Hardy being re-elected.
•Twenty-one bags of litter was picked up in a road clean up by volunteers.
•The annual Agriculture Awards Banquet was held. Those honored were: Sen. John Wilkinson, Hall of Fame Award; Ag Parts Supply; Agribusiness of the Year; Gail Boling, Woman in Agriculture; and Andrew Welborn, Farmer of the Year. The Chambers Family was also recognized for being named a Georgia Centennial Farm honoree.
•A program was held celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Banks County Rotary Club. Former Gov. Nathan Deal was the keynote speaker.
•John Allen Fox Jr. was sworn in to serve in the Post 3 seat on the Alto Town Council.
•The BOC increased the water and sewer rates for industrial use in the county.
•Lora Millwood was named Teacher of the Year for the Banks County School System.
DECEMBER
•A request before the BOC to locate additional chicken houses on Felton Circle was denied.
•Christmas parades and festivities were held across Banks County as the holiday season arrived.
•Zach McCann was named the new county agent in Banks County.
•A new “Welcome” sign was placed in Gillsville.
•The BOC denied a rezoning request from Green River Builders to locate a 360-unit apartment complex at Banks Crossing.
•The Alto Town Council approved an alcohol beverage ordinance that will establish new hours for the package sale of malt beverages.
•Todd Lunsford and David Farmer were recognized by the Joseph Habersham Chapter of the Georgia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) for the public service.
Compiled by Angela Gary
