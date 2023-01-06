JANUARY
•The new apartment complex at Banks Crossing was sold to an investment firm that manages apartments around the country, Capital Square 1031.
•Banks County Probate Judge Helen Hewell administered the oath of office to Homer Mayor Doug Cheek and council members Sandra Garrison, James Dumas, Jerry Payne, Cliff Hill and David Dunson.
•Lula City Council made plans to correct zoning issues dating back to the 1950s, including 166 properties in the city incorrectly zoned.
•Banks County Elementary School received a STEM grant from the Toshiba Foundation.
•Wade Dale was sworn in as the new mayor of Gillsville.
•Fire at a Banks Crossing hotel was contained to one room.
•Snow fell across the county with power outages reported.
•The Homer Town Council agreed to place a moratorium on subdivisions to update the ordinances.
•Shane Roberts was named chairman of the Banks County Board of Education, with Wes Whitman appointed vice-chairman.
•Paperwork for a huge industrial park at Martin Bridge Road at I-85 was submitted by PNK Group, a Russian development firm, to the state for review.
•Rep. Chris Erwin introduced legislation, at the request of the board of education and board of commissioners, due to a slight change in population following the 2020 Census.
•Banks County was awarded a $25 million loan for a sewer system infrastructure project.
FEBRUARY
•Two people fled the scene of a three-vehicle wreck at Hwy. 59 and the intersection of Hwy. 63 in Banks County.
•The Banks County Planning Commission recommended approval of a retail development at McCoy Bridge Road.
•Plans to locate a second well in Homer hit a roadblock when the property owners of the proposed site weren’t open to the proposal sent by town leaders.
•Rep. Chris Erwin received the Allene Magill Award, one of the Georgia Association of Educational Leader’s highest honors.
•a Banks County deputy was injured when approaching a kidnapping suspect at a motel at Banks Crossing.
•Tim Harper was named Citizen of the Year and Griffin Construction was named Business of the Year by the Banks County Chamber of Commerce/CVB.
•Jackson EMC and TruVista announced an agreement to deliver fiber broadband to 8,000 homes and businesses in Banks, Jackson and Madison counties.
•The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed to rezone 7.2 acres at McCoy Bridge Road from ARR to C2 to locate a convenience store/gas station, three-shop retail space and self-storage facility.
•Banks County was awarded a $6,000 Employee Safety Grant.
•An old chicken house holding show cow, pigs caught fire in Homer.
•The Banks County Rotary Club partnered with Keep Banks Beautiful, as part of Rotary’s focus on the environment, to offer a free tree seedling event to the community.
•The Gillsville City Council approved a bid to move forward with an improvement project at the city park.
•Mountain Education Charter High School announced plans to locate at Banks County High School.
MARCH
•The Banks County Planning Commission recommended denial of a rezoning request from PNK Holdings for a huge industrial park at Martin Bridge Road.
•The Banks County BOC received $3.1 million in state funds to provide sewer service to the primary, elementary, middle and high schools, as well as Head Start, senior center, health department, recreation department, adult education center, Department of Family and Children Services, jail, fire department, courthouse and County Annex building.
•The BOC announced plans to seek legislation that is court system be moved out of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit and into the Mountain Judicial System.
•The Lula City Council said “no” to a request to receive sewage from outside the city.
•Plans by PNK Holdings to locate a huge industrial park at Martin Bridge Road were denied by the BOC.
•The Banks County Board of Commissioners met with representatives from the cities in the county to begin talks to call for an election in November to renew the transportation (roads and bridges) tax.
•Banks County Fire & EMS was awarded a grant for extrication equipment.
•Plans were announced for former president Donald Trump to attend a campaign rally at Banks Crossing.
APRIL
•The Lula City Council denied a request that would have allowed 90 single-family residences to locate on 30 acres on Seventh Street.
•The Alto Police Department received an $8,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for technology.
•A kitchen fire was reported at Country Café.
•Banks County officials gathered with state leaders and representatives with Atlanta Gas Light to celebrate the installation of a new gas line in the county.
•Amber Morris was named the Banks County High School STAR Student.
•The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Homer.
•The BOC agreed to deed a building used as a voting precinct in Gillsville to the town to be used as city hall.
•The BOC started the annual budget hearings to get input from department heads.
MAY
•Four candidates in the BOC election were featured at a political forum.
•The Homer Zoning Committee recommended plans for a Planned Community Development at Banks County Golf be cut back to 44 units instead of the 140 the applicant requested.
•The Banks County Planning Commission recommended approval to Paul Patel to locate a new hotel at Banks Crossing.
•The Homer Town Council approved a request for 44 new homes to locate in Chimney Oaks Golf Club community. The developer had requested 140 homes.
•The BOC approved a request form Paul Patel to locate a new home at Banks Crossing.
•The Banks County Christian Learning Center held a celebration for its one-year anniversary.
•A Harlem Legends basketball game was held at Banks County High School.
•Kaila Steele was named assistant principal at Banks County High School.
•The 46th annual Lula Railroad Days was held.
•Danny Maxwell was re-elected to the District 1 seat on the BOC, while Chris Ausburn was elected to serve District 3.
•Banks County Farm Bureau members toured three agriculture businesses as part of the annual Farm Tour.
•Community members gathered in Veteran’s Memorial Park for a program to honor and reflect on the fallen military men and women who served their country.
JUNE
•A North Carolina man was found guilty and given life without parole in the kidnapping of a woman and the shooting of a deputy.
•After 30 years of serving on the Lula City Council, Lamb Griffin announced plans to no longer serve.
•A graduation ceremony was held for the BCHS class of 2022.
•Sen. Bo Hatchett stopped by the Kinetic Baldwin Training Facility to learn more about the company.
•World War II veteran Roy Poole Sr. was recognized by the Georgia House of Representatives.
•New technology was approved by the Banks County Board of Education. The BOE approved replacing projectors for sixth through 12th graders at a cost of $92,734.
•Planning commission member Taylor Griffith appeared before the BOC to air his concerns about the process to approve the location of a Marriott property at Banks Crossing.
•Federal charges were filed against Larry Steven Grogan in the murder of a Banks County postal carrier.
•The BOC approved a list of projects it would fund with its projected $14.9 million in revenue from the transportation tax, if is approved by voters in November.
•An overall 12 percent increase in water/sewage/garbage rates was approved by the Baldwin City Council.
•The Motel 6 at Banks Crossing was heavily damaged in a fire that was ruled to be accidental.
•The Banks County Republican Women’s group was formed with Martha Ramsey serving as chairman.
•In a public hearing before the Homer Town Council, a representative from local churches spoke against a proposal to sell alcohol in the city.
•Community heroes were honored in the annual Rotary Salutes program.
•The Homer Town Council approved a $624,300 budget for the next fiscal year.
•A Banks County teenager, Carter Mathis, played in Dallas, Texas, in the Dream All-American Football Team.
•The Lula City Council tabled a request to bring 519 single-residential homes into the city until a Development of Regional Impact Review is complete.
•Chris Jones was named Baldwin police chief.
•The BOC approved a $21.9 million budget for the fiscal year.
JULY
•The Banks County BOC and town leaders began talks over how a projected $40 million in local option sales tax (LOST) would be distributed over the next 10 years.
•The Baldwin City Council approved a $3 million budget.
•A meeting was held to receive input on a proposed sewage system planned by the BOC.
•A ribbon cutting and grand opening was held at recreation department’s new playground.
•The Homer Town Council approved an increase in the town’s water rates.
•Lisa Saxon was named principal of Banks County Middle School.
•The BOC awarded a bid for the Hudson River sewage project.
•Amanda Dale was named to serve as director of federal programs and assessment for the school system.
•J. O’Kelley was named chairman of the Banks County Planning Commission.
•The BOC approved, in a split vote, a rezoning to allow a warehouse project to locate at the Martin Bridge Road exit.
•The BOC and town leaders clashed over the continued negotiations on how a projected $40 million in LOST revenue would be divided.
AUGUST
•Mountain Education Charter High School opened at BCHS.
•Hundreds attended a community pep rally to kick off the fall high school football season.
•A Banks County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was struck on I-85 by a drunk driver.
•Family Connection held its annual Back to School Bash.
•The BOC agreed to roll back the millage rate to 7.02 mills, the lowest it has been in 20 years.
•The BOC and cities finally signed off on the distribution of the projected $40 million LOST revenue over the next 10 years.
•A new school year kicked off for the Banks County School System with an enrollment of 2,900.
•The planning commission voted 2-1 to recommend a planned trucking freight terminal be denied.
•The BOE voted to lower the millage rate to 14 mills.
•A ribbon cutting and open house was held at the new Mountain Education Charter High School site at Banks County High School.
•The BOC denied a request to locate a freight truck terminal at Harden Bridge Road.
•Groundbreaking was held for a water treatment plant in Banks County.
•The Banks County School System unveiled a new website.
SEPTEMBER
•The 50th annual Labor Day festival was held in Homer.
•U.S. Congressman Andrew Clyde gathered with county leaders to hear issues they are facing and give them an update on what is going on in Washington, D.C.
•Katherine Roberts was named director of the Banks County Recreation Department.
•The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a $10 million bid to upgrade and realign Hwy. 441 from its intersection with I-85 at Faulkner Road.
•Whataburger announced plans to locate at Banks Crossing.
•After holding three public hearings on implementing a city tax, the Homer Town Council decided against the move.
•BCHS freshman Taylor Cheek was recognized by the BOE for winning gold in powerlifting.
•Despite backlash from citizens, the Baldwin City Council approved a millage rate increase.
•The BOE honored the Teacher of Year and Employee of Year recipients.
•The Lula City Council approved a planned residential development that will include 480 houses on 202 acres.
OCTOBER
•The BOC heard a request from the Board of Elections on the need for a new building for the voter registrar’s office.
•The Banks County Planning Commission approved a request to allow for Hodie Meats to locate in Alto.
•The 52nd annual Pottery Show was held in Gillsville.
•Early voting began for the Nov. 8 election.
•The BOC lifted the hiring freeze in order to hire a code enforcement officer and zoning official. The BOC also approved the job duties for the two positions.
•The Baldwin Town Council amended the alcohol ordinance to allow open containers in its entertainment district.
•Gary Clark was named president of the Georgia State Firefighters Association board.
•The Gillsville City Council voted once again to now implement city taxes.
•The Georgia Environmental Protection Division gave Lula permission to begin construction on the Belton Bridge Well Development Project.
•MedLink Georgia held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new location in Banks County.
•Early voting continued for the Nov. 8 election with 1,225 ballots being cast so far.
•The fifth annual Baldwin Fall Festival was held.
•The Lula City Council extended the residential zoning moratorium.
NOVEMBER
•Banks County High School FFA students won national championships.
•In the Nov. 8 election, Banks County voters supported the renewal of the one-cent roads and bridges tax. In other election news, U.S. District 9 Congressman Andrew Clyde was re-elected, as well as State Senator Bo Hatchett.
•Plans were announced for a Heritage Center to be located at Fort Hollingsworth.
•BCHS student Taylor Cheek set a world record in powerlifting when competing in Orlando, Fla.
•A request that would have allowed a sporting goods store to operate on Apple Valley Road failed in a 3-2 vote of the BOC.
•Kim Wilmoth was elected to serve on the Maysville City Council.
•In a 3-2 vote, the planning commission recommended that a request for a rezoning for an industrial project at the Martin Bridge Road exit be denied.
•The BOE voted to adopt a resolution for the charter application that will renew Banks County’s charter school status for the next school year.
•Asha Ravencraft was named the Banks County School System Teacher of the Year.
•Early voting started for the run-off election for the U.S. Senate rate between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock.
•Plans to rezone 173 acres at the Martin Bridge Road exit for light manufacturing was tabled at the request of the developer, who plans to further study the market to see if the plans are economically feasible.
•The Banks BOC hired Darrell Crane as the code enforcement officer and Kerri Fincannon as the planning and zoning official.
•Local organizations in Maysville joined together to plan for special events in the town.
DECEMBER
•The planning commission recommended approval of expansion at RaceTrac at Banks Crossing.
•Herschel Walker got the most votes in Banks County for the U.S. Senate race, however, Raphael Warner was the state-wide winner.
•Christmas celebrations were held across the county.
•The BOC approved the RaceTrac expansion in a 4-1 vote.
•Mike Beasley posthumously received the Pioneer in Education Award.
•The Bansk County Farm Bureau received a state award recognizing its outstanding member programs and agricultural advocacy activities.
•REACH Scholars for the Banks County School System were named.
•Danny Maxwell and Chris Ausburn were sworn in to serve on the BOC.
•Hodie Meats opened in the former Mt. Vernon Mills site in Alto.
