JANUARY
•Banks County students did not return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 5, as has been announced when school closed for winter break. Instead, students began “virtual learning” due to COVID-19.
•State leaders announced that the COVID-19 vaccine was available to more people.
•Three Alto council seats are up for re-election this year. The city council approved the General Election Ordinance for the election, which is set for Nov. 2.
•The Homer Town Council approved a salary increase for the council, to go into effect in January 2022.
•The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed to remodel the Hickory Flat Fire Station and add staff, including positions funded through a grant and others already budgeted.
•The Lula City Council agreed to keep city buildings closed to the public as the number of COVID-19 cases remain high.
•The Atlanta Dragway was put up for sale.
•Banks County schools return to face-to-face learning on Jan. 19.
FEBRUARY
•Banks County, in partnership with local businesses and under permit with the Georgia Department of Transportation, recently broke ground on a round-about on Hwy. 59 east of the intersection with Hwy. 63.
•Carol Williams was named Citizen of the Year by the Banks County Chamber of Commerce. The Business of the Year Award went to Piedmont Athens Regional.
•Camera-equipped speed detection devices were added to the county school zones in an effort to stop speeders.
•Richard Brooks was named the economic developer for Banks County.
•A group of Maysville residents attended the city council meeting to air their concerns on a proposed animal control ordinance.
•The Homer City Council increased water rates, starting in April.
•A potential buyer is interested in the Mount Vernon Mills site in Alto, officials announced.
•It was reported that 3,824 COVID-19 vaccines had been given so far in Banks County.
•It was announced that, starting in March, the Lula Depot would again be open for rentals.
MARCH
•Work is underway on a culvert replacement project at Steven B. Tanger Boulevard.
•The Alto Police Department was awarded the 2021 Car Seat Mini-Grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Injury Prevention Program.
•The Maysville City Council agreed to spend $48,000 to locate a concession stand in the town park.
•Plans were announced for Lula Railroad Days to be a two-day festival this year.
•Mike Brown was named principal of Banks County High School.
•A heated discussion was held at the Homer Town Council meeting over whether there is equal representation on the proposed council districts.
•After meeting in closed session to discuss potential litigation, the Banks County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously that Banks County Golf Course LLC will have to play back taxes.
•There has been a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Banks County, with only four new cases reported in the past week.
APRIL
•Traffic issues seemed to be big concern when citizens spoke out about two proposed developments in Lula.
•Renovations are complete at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office unit in Lula.
•A temporary traffic light was placed on Hwy. 59 in Banks County while a round-about is being constructed.
•World War II veteran Bobby Blackwell celebrated his 97th birthday.
•Citizens from Lula presented a petition to the city council asking them to deny a request to build a planned residential development on 4.04 acres at 5980 Moon Drive.
•The Banks County BOC heard from citizens for over two hours who are upset about the economic direction the county is going in and has concerns about the development authority.
•The Gillsville City Council met to review the zoning ordinance and proposed possible changes.
•Griffin Brothers was awarded the contract by the BOC for the sewer project at the Martin Bridge Road intersection.
•A woman missing from Banks County was found dead in a heavily-wooded area of the council.
MAY
•Three police officers resigned from the Baldwin Police Department.
•Five Homer residents filed a lawsuit against the mayor and city council because they don’t believe they are getting equal representation in the newly-created districts.
•Fifteen percent of Banks County residents have received the COVID-19 vaccination from the local health department.
•The Hwy. 59 round-about was completed.
•A 50th anniversary celebration of Craven Pottery Inc. was held in Gillsville.
•The Maysville City Council agreed to a request to purchase computers for the town’s public library.
•The Banks County BOC approved a 90-day moratorium on new subdivision developments.
•It was announced that the Hwy. 441 bridge over Grove River near Banks Crossing will be replaced.
•A temporary police chief was named in Baldwin, deputy chief Jerry Saulters of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
•A virtual option will not be offered the next school year by the Banks County School System. Students will be required to attend school in person.
•Banks County citizens questioned county leaders about what the economic direction of the county is, the role and background of the members of the development authority and the job duties of the newly-hired economic director for two and half hours.
•Banks County coroner Mark Savage was recognized for his community service and leadership with a resolution passed in the Georgia House of Representatives.
•Scott Ledford was reappointed as chairman of the Banks County Development Authority.
•The BOC declares June 16 as “Rotary Loves Banks County Day” in the county.
•The annual Memorial Day program was held in Veterans Park in downtown Homer.
JUNE
•The Banks County BOC agreed to re-instate the recreation board.
•A hearing was held on code violations at Maximum Powersports.
•Banks County industry, Selit, was featured in a conference on High-Tech in the I-85 Corridor.
•Plans were approved for a restaurant and assembly plant to locate at Banks Crossing.
•The BOC agreed to apply for a $3 million grant for a sewer project that will improve conditions for county schools.
•Plans for a proposed development on Moon Road in Lula were withdrawn by the developer.
•The Banks County COVID-19 vaccination rate, at 22 percent, is one of the lowest in the state.
JULY
•A judge has dismissed the lawsuit five Homer residents filed against the mayor and city council alleging that they are not getting equal representation in the newly-created voting districts.
•The former Atlanta Dragway is under contract to be sold.
•Michael Houseworth was named president of the Banks County Rotary Club.
•Griffin Brothers got the bid for the water line relocation project to replace the Hwy. 59 bridge.
•The Homer City Council listed the projects that would be paved with special purpose location option sales tax (SPLOST).
•A code enforcement officer was hired in Lula.
•City officials were re-appointed by the Baldwin City Council.
•The BOC began meeting to review and make proposed changes to the county subdivision regulations.
•Around 50 people attended a public hearing in Lula on the hearing on a proposed derelict and blighted property ordinance being proposed.
AUGUST
•The Banks County Christian Learning Center opens in the county.
•The round-about that was slated for the city of Homer has not been funded by the Georgia Department of Transportation so the project is on hold for now.
•In a split 3-2 vote, the Baldwin Town Council voted down a proposed townhouse development.
•Baldwin fire chief Joe Roy was recognized for 35 years of service to the town.
•Larry Grogan is facing charges in the shooting death of mailman Asa “Junior” Wood who was delivering mail on a Saturday morning when he was shot.
•Qualifying was held for town elections in Homer, Lula, Baldwin, Gillsville, Alto and Maysville.
•The BOC approved a 7.831 millage rate, which is the lowest it has been in 20 years.
•The Lula City Council approved the derelict property ordinance.
•The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado with 90 miles per hour winds touched down in Banks County. Two homes and a barn were damaged.
SEPTEMBER
•The Homer City Council applied for a state grant to upgrade water and sewer services in the city.
•Susie Burton has been named the 4-H Youth Development and Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent for Banks County.
•The flag, monument and frames in the Veterans Park in downtown Homer will get lights thanks to efforts of the American Legion.
•In a split vote, the Banks County BOC approved a request for a conditional use permit to operate a motorcross training facility in the county.
•An additional kindergarten class was added at the primary school due to growth in enrollment.
•Gillsville resident Keith Segars was appointed to serve on the city council.
•A Rural Development investment of $9,450 will be used to help Banks County Golf LLC purchase and install a 13.68 kilowatt solar array.
•The Lula City Council agreed to move forward with infrastructure improvements that were put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
•The Booster COVID-19 vaccine became available to those who meet the guidelines.
OCTOBER
•Jack Stewart, chairman of the Banks County Planning Commission, died.
•The Lula City Council approved the purchase of 1.6 acres at 5960 Athens Street and Hwy. 51 to be used for downtown parking.
•Gillsville residents plan to form a Neighborhood Watch group due to an increase in crime.
•The Baldwin City Council made plans to upgrade the fire training center.
•A political forum was held with candidates in the upcoming city elections facing off.
•Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed addressed Lula leaders and citizens concerning the crime rate in the town.
NOVEMBER
•Banks County voters overwhelmingly said “yes” to one-cent sales tax for education and for county and city projects.
•Incumbents were re-elected in Homer town elections, while the incumbents in Lula and Alto were defeated.
•Former Banks County superintendent Stan Davis was inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Coaching Hall of Fame.
•Steve Nichols was named the Banks County 911/EMA director following the resignation of Deidra Moore. He will continue to also serve as fire chief.
•Sandy Crenshaw was named the Banks County Teacher of the Year.
•The BOC approved an update to the multifamily development ordinance.
DECEMBER
•After less than one year in operation, the Banks County Christian Learning Center has already doubled the number of students it is serving and has received a donation that is paving the way to construct a building to house the school.
•Christmas festivities were held in Baldwin, Lula, Maysville, Homer and Gillsville.
•The Eternal Flame was turned on in Veterans Park.
•A rezoning request to locate an industrial park at the Martin Bridge Road and I-85 interchange that was to have been heard by the Planning Commission was postponed at the request of the developer in order to do a transportation study.
•The BOC took action that will lead to improvement on eight county roads.
•The Banks County Farm Bureau was named a finalist for a state award.
